Sunday, March 7, 2021
Home News Reports Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

‘Inner Mongolia should unwaveringly promote the use of national common textbooks to correct “wrong ideas” on culture and nationality', the Chinese president said on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Inner Mongolia language
175

While the ongoing atrocities on the Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government are well known, the attempts of the Communist regime to Sinicize minority communities are not limited to the Uyghurs alone. The Sinicization project has intensified under the Xi Jinping regime, and its affect is being seen everywhere, from Chinese occupied Mongolia in North to Tibet in the South. The Sinicization project means eradication of all languages, cultures, religions and traditions that are not Han Chinese, all in the name of national unity.

The project is also going on in full swing in Inner Mongolia, the Chinese occupied Mongolian region that borders Mongolia to the north. The region saw large scale protests from locals there last year against a new directive aimed at reducing the use of Mongolian language in the region. The protests had started after the Chinese government had issued an order mandating Mandarin as the language of instruction in schools in place of Mongolian.

The new rule stipulates that three subjects, Chinese language and literature, ethics and law, and history, will be taught only in Mandarin in all schools in Inner Mongolia by 2022. This had triggered massive protests from people in Inner Mongolia, an uncommon sight in China. However, the protests were brutally subdued by the administration as schools were surrounded by armoured vehicles and dozens of protest leaders were arrested.

Chinese officials used both enticement and threats to make people accept the decision. Parents who had refused to send their children were threatened with layoff, fine, and expulsion of the students. Government and public sector employees were warned that they will be suspended or fired if they don’t send their children to schools. While students were also offered cash rewards to convince their peers to return to schools. Authorities had also announced that parents who sent their children to school would receive preferential access to government aid programs.

According to reports, at least 4000 to 5000 ethnic Mongolians were put under police custody last year for protesting against the new language policy. Arrest warrants were sent to the parents, along with printouts of their photographs in the protest venues taken from security cameras. In some places like Tongliao city where the protests were among the fiercest, cars were banned from the roads to prevent the protestors from gathering. Apart from that, social media posts about the protests were promptly deleted by the authorities.

President Xi Jinping openly called for Mongolians in China to switch to Mandarin language. ‘Inner Mongolia should unwaveringly promote the use of national common textbooks to correct “wrong ideas” on culture and nationality’, he had said on Friday. He also said that Inner Mongolians should “learn by heart that the Han ethnicity cannot be separate from ethnic minorities and that ethnic minorities cannot be separated from the Han ethnicity.” The Chinese president had added that the officials should do a good job in popularising the national common language.

Chinese government has defended the decision to impose Mandarin education on everyone, saying it will improve the education and employment opportunities for students from minority ethnic groups. Authorities also claim that Chinese-language books are of higher quality than Mongolian-language books. However, minorities like the Mongolians are not convinced with this, as they fear that it will lead to a gradual demise of their language and culture.

Mongolian is not the only language the Chinese government is trying to replace with Mandarin. The Communist regime has also implemented similar policies in Tibet and Xinjiang in the past. Earl, the government of the Tibet Autonomous Region had issued orders saying that Chinese and Tibetan languages were to be given “equal weight,” but now that policy has been changed. While Tibetan language has been retained in schools, Mandarin has been made the primary medium of instruction. A similar policy is also in place in Xinjiang, where Uyghur is being replaced by Mandarin in schools.

In order to implement the policy, the government has drastically reduced the number of teachers teaching in the minority languages. In fact, the government itself says that Mongolians should not complain abut the policy as they are not alone facing this, Tibetans and Uyghurs have already seen the language transition in their respective regions.

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is known by Southern Mongolia by the local Mongolian people, to retain its association with Mongolia. For much of history, it was part of the greater Mongolia nation. But in 1947, the Peoples Republic of China occupied it, and established it as an autonomous region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

OpIndia Staff -
Inner Mongolia saw massive protests against replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as medium of education in schools
Politics

From ‘Sonar Bangla’ promise to ‘Corruption Olympics’ attack against Mamata: Read what PM Modi said at Kolkata rally

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, PM Narendra Modi said that democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Politics Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.

‘Your scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram’: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee, turns the ‘helping friends’ jibe on its head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that poor in the country are his friends, adding that he has helped his friends, and will continue to do so

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee smiles from above: What BJP means by ‘Aashol Poriborton’ Narendra Modi makes it clear in Kolkata

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive crowd on Sunday at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

World OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has begun pre-booking in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Elon Musk's SpaceX, of which Starlink is a venture, has already sent 1000 such satellites to the Earth's orbit. In the future, the company plans to expand the number to a network of 12,000 satellites.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,486FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com