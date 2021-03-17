Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Zomato controversy: Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, supports ‘beauty influencer’ Hitesha Chandranee

In her Instagram post, Tanushree Dutta called everyone supporting Zomato delivery partner Kamraj as 'dumba**es' and said she cannot understand why are people looking for the other side of the story.

OpIndia Staff
Tanushree Dutta
Tanushree Dutta came in support of Hitesha Chandranee (Image: Tanushree's Instagram account/India Today)
Actress Tanushree Dutta has come out in support of beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee over the Zomato Controversy. She has made two Instagram posts in which she poured her heart out and came out in full support of Hitesha.

In the first post on March 16, she called everyone supporting the Zomato delivery partner “dumba**es” and said she could not understand why people are looking for the other side of the story. She said an ‘educated urban woman ordered food’ but ended up with a bleeding nose and questioned why there was supposed to be another side to it.

She further said that men who assault women would deny the allegations. She added that such men would play the sympathy card. “No man in the history of the Indian justice system has ever said “yeah I did it” they deny even when they are in prison serving a life sentence,” she added.

Why did Kamaraj not go to the Police before Hitesha, questions Tanushree

Tanushree questioned why the delivery partner did not go to the Police when Hitesha refused to pay or give back the food order, verbally abused him and hit him with a chappal. She further asked why someone would injure her own nose and harm herself for publicity. Tanushree asked if Hitesha was wrong, why Zomato is paying for her medical bills. She also claims that a 4.5 rating does not make Kamaraj a saint.

Zomato is worried about its stocks getting crashed – alleged Tanushree

In her post, Tanushree alleged that Zomato might be trying to intimidate Hitesha by looking into the other side of the story as they are worried about their stocks crashing. Interestingly, Zomato is not listed in any stock market. She further alleged that ‘paid media’ is also creating perceptions against Hitesha. As per reports, Zomato may launch its IPO in June 2021 but exact dates have not been finalised so far.

‘My Antar-Atma is yelling and abusing me’: claimed Tanushree

In a follow-up post on March 17, Dutta said that her Antar-Atma (inner conscience) is abusing her in Hindi to speak up for the Bengaluru girl as she was being silenced by big-corp intimidation and bullying. She again pointed out that the country is so that the IPO and stock valuation is more important. However, she again failed to find out if Zomato is a listed company or not.

‘Kamraj is lying & faking it for sympathy’: Tanushree

Tanushree further said that she saw Kamaraj’s video and felt that he was lying and faking it. She claimed that even a toddler could see that he was lying in the video to gain sympathy. She further pointed fingers at Police and questioned why they filed FIR against Hitesha. She further alleged Police might have got bribed by Zomato. She said, “Maybe their Desi police big bellies got stuffed by sweet-treats from the food delivery service.”

Further, throwing an angry fit on women commission and lawmakers, she said, “Where is the God-damned useless women’s commission now?? Where are the women and children ministers of the states?? Where are the oh-so-holy and dharmic spiritual gurus of our country?? Where are the bloody political parties who shout naari-naari before the votes?? You ALL are useless in protecting women in India. Only bullshit talks no show.”

Zomato controversy: All we know so far

On March 10, Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee had posted a 4-minute long video in which she alleged that a Zomato delivery partner assaulted her. She claimed that her food delivery got delayed and when she tried to talk to customer care, Kamaraj, the delivery partner for Zomato, barged into her house, picked up the packet and assaulted her. Showing her bleeding nose, she claimed that the injury happened because of the ring Kamaraj was wearing.

Bengaluru Police came into action after learning about the incident and arrested Kamaraj based on Hitesha’s complaint. Zomato released a statement in which they said they are assisting Hitesha with her medical expenses. They also said that they are helping Kamaraj with the legal expenses. In the statement, Zomato emphasized on the fact that Kamaraj has completed around 5,000 deliveries and has over a 4.7 rating, which is above average.

Kamaraj’s video statement started to circulate on social media in which he told his side of the story. He claimed that Hitesha hit her with a slipper and attacked him. When he tried to save himself, she got hurt by the ring she was wearing. Kamaraj said he never had any intentions to hurt Hitesha. After his video went viral, people came out in his support and demanded a fair probe in the case. A FIR based on counter-complaint against Hitesha Chandranee was filed by Kamaraj.

Tanushree’s allegations against Nana Patekar

During the Me Too movement in India in 2018, Tanushree Dutta made explosive allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar and claimed that he sexually harassed him on the set of “Horn Okay Pleassss” in 2008. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya in her complaint. In June 2019, Mumbai Police filed a “B Summery’ report saying that they couldn’t find evidence in support of the complaint made, and therefore they are unable to go ahead with the investigation.

It is unclear why Tanushree Dutta posted her own well-edited photographs while sharing her opinions in the Zomato case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

