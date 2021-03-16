Tuesday, March 16, 2021
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Zomato controversy: FIR registered against ‘beauty influencer’ Hitesha Chandranee by Zomato delivery partner Kamaraj

While Kamraj remains suspended pending the investigation, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has stated that the company will compensate him for the loss of work. Zomato is also bearing Hitesha's treatment costs Kamraj's legal expenses.

OpIndia Staff
Zomato delivery partner Kamraj files complaint against Hitesha Chandranee
Kamraj has filed FIR against Hitesha Chandranee, image via DNA India
131

On March 15, an FIR was registered against Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee based on Zomato’s delivery boy Kamaraj’s complaint. In his complaint, Kamaraj has alleged that Chandranee assaulted him over the delay in delivery of her food order. Earlier, Hitesha had filed a complaint against Kamaraj and alleged that he assaulted her when he was confronted for the delay in delivery.

The FIR against Hitesha has been registered under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bengaluru’s Electronic City Police Station.

Hitesha’s complaint and Kamraj’s defence

In the last few days since Hitesha’s video alleging attack on her went viral, social media is split over whom to believe. While a large section of netizens showed support for Hitesha at first, as the story unfolded further, the story got confusing. Kamaraj, a delivery partner with Zomato who was accused of assaulting the customer, was immediately suspended.

However, Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s founder, posted a tweet and assured Zomato is taking care of Kamaraj’s expenses while he is suspended. He also said that while the company is assisting Hitesha with medical care, Kamaraj’s legal expenses are also being taken care of by the company. Goyal said that they want to ensure that both sides of the story come to light in the spirit of fairness.

Notably, Goyal pointed out that Kamaraj has so far delivered around 5,000 food orders in 26 months and has a 4.7 rating, which is above average. Due to the incident, his ID was blocked by the company, and it will be reinstated only after the case is settled.

Kamaraj had said it was Hitesha who had attacked him

While talking to ANI, Kamaraj alleged that it was Hitesha who attacked him in the first place. He added that she refused to pay after accepting the order claiming she did not have to pay as Kamaraj was late for delivery. He said, “She started hitting me with slippers, and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand, and the ring which she worn hit her nose, and it started bleeding. I don’t want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally.” He further added that he has a mother with co-morbid conditions, and he is the only breadwinner in the house.

Speaking to The News Minute, Kamraj had stated that Hitesha’s injury clearly looks like an injury from her ring and a punch will never cause such an injury.

Allegations made by Hitesha

On March 10, Hitesha had posted a video and explained her side of the story. In the viral video, she had alleged that while talking to Kamaraj, she had kept the door half-shut to keep herself safe. She further said that while she was talking to the customer care, Kamaraj pushed the door and picked the packet from the side table, and when she tried to stop him, he punched her and ran off. The police arrested Kamaraj on the same day. The incident has created a social media stir, and even celebrities have shared their opinion on the issue, stating that the truth needs to come out.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

