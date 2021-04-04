Sunday, April 4, 2021
Updated:

‘Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat, sought help from Sonia Gandhi’, claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury also said that Mamata Banerjee adopted a completely wrong strategy to contest elections from Nandigram, as she was stuck there

OpIndia Staff
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that Mamata Banerjee is worried that her party will loss the assembly elections, and also that she herself will loss in Nandigram. The Congress leader claimed that the TMC chief has written to Sonia Gandhi seeking her help in the elections. It may be noted that Congress along with its allies is contesting against TMC in the elections, making it a three-corner contest.

Addressing a campaign rally at Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat. She has written a long letter to Sonia Gandhi, seeking her help. In the letter, the Trinamool Congress chief has sought help from the Congress to stop the BJP from coming to power in Bengal.”

Two days ago in an interaction with media, Chowdhury also said that Mamata Banerjee adopted a completely wrong strategy to contest elections from Nandigram. He said that it was wrong electoral strategy as Banerjee was stuck in Nandigram for her own campaign. By getting stuck at one place, she allowed her party to cede ground in everywhere else, it was a strategic mistake, tactical mistake, he said. ‘By remaining stuck at Nandigram, she has conceded defeat’, he had added.

‘For this reason she had to write letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying that everyone must come together to contest the elections,’ he said. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee has already suffered a moral defeat. ‘From body language of Mamata Banerjee, it is clear that she is mentally prepared for the defeat’, he had added.

Trinamool and BJP have imported communal politics in Bengal, and we will have to suffer it, Chowdhury claimed.

The West Bengal CM is facing a tough contest in Nandigram from her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who had left TMC and joined BJP last year ahead of elections. The Adhikari family has considerable hold over the area, and along with Suvendu Adhikari, his father and two brothers have also joined BJP. The election for the seat was held in the second phase on 1st April. Mamata Banerjee was tied with campaigning for herself there, preventing her from campaigning for the party elsewhere for several days.

