Sunday, April 25, 2021
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kidnap 3 jawans after a deadly ambush, 1 killed, 1 released and...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kidnap 3 jawans after a deadly ambush, 1 killed, 1 released and 1 still in captive

This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack earlier this month in which 22 jawans lost their lives

OpIndia Staff
ASI Christopher Lakra is reported to be missing since 3 days
0

The ASI of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force Christopher Lakra who is posted at Pandaripani CAP camp is reported to be missing since April 21. As per an ANI report, he was last seen near a jungle as informed by the locals. Shalabh Sinha, SP Kawardha, Chhattisgarh updated that search operations are on in the area.

However, no clue of the CAF jawan has been found so far and the police have lodged a missing report in Rengkhar police station.

This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack in which 22 jawans lost their lives earlier this month. 

ASI Murali Tati

On April 24, three days after being abducted by the Naxalites from Gangalur, ASI Murali Tati was found dead. As per an ETV Bharat report, the Naxalites killed Tati and threw his body on the road along with luggage.

A letter was recovered near the body of Murali Tati in which the Naxalites accused him of killing villagers from 2006 till now. Naxalites also blamed Murali Tati of killing members of PLGA in an encounter.

CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh 

The soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was captured by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh after the April 3 ambush, was released on April 08.

According to reports, the state government had adhered to the Naxal terrorist’s demands and nominated two people, including a person from the tribal community, to negotiate with the Maoists and secure the soldier’s release.

Days after the deadly terror attack in Sukma, the Left-wing terrorists had admitted that they are keeping CRPF constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas as a hostage. The terrorists had sent a letter to the security forces, acknowledging that they are holding Manhas captive and asked the government to appoint a negotiator to discuss his release. 

The brutal massacre of Indian security personnel in Chhattisgarh

In the deadliest terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and District Force of the Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite COBRA unit. The teams were deployed in the forests of Chhattisgarh for a search and destroy anti-Naxalite operation along the border of Bijapur-Sukma district.

The counter-attack by Naxalites resulted in the martyrdom of 22 jawans and injured 31 others. The Naxalites also held some jawans in captive taking advantage of the ambush.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschristopher lakra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kidnap 3 jawans after a deadly ambush, 1 killed, 1 released and 1 still in captive

OpIndia Staff -
This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack earlier this month in which 22 jawans lost their lives
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: No shortage of oxygen in the state, assures CM Yogi Adityanath amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Do not let the guard down said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath while urging people to follow Covid-19 protocols

Rajasthan Health Minister faces flak for meeting Salman Khan’s bodyguard while state is under curfew for COVID, people ask what was so urgent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has implemented strict lockdown, severely restricting movement even of essential commodities and services.

Bharat Biotech announces Covaxin prices for state governments and private hospitals for Phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination program

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin price for the state governments will be ₹600, and the price for private hospitals will be ₹1200

‘If you talk against Jihad, we will chop your tongue off, Inshallah’: Terrorist issues death threat against J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media websites were awash with a video of an unidentified terrorist threatening to assassinate JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina

As result day draws near, Mamata Banerjee declares that she will move SC against the Election Commission after the elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banejree alleged that EC is helping BJP by detaining TMC supporters to make sure that they can't vote for TMC

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Angela Merkel laments that they ‘allowed’ India to become pharmacy of the world, fears that they will not get Covid-19 medicine

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel said that EU nations didn't treat their pharmaceutical industry so well, and 'allowed' India to become a large pharma producer
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rutgers Student Association passes historic resolution against Hinduphobia: All you need to know about the lead up to it

OpIndia Staff -
Rutgers University Student Assembly (RUSA) passed a resolution (No. 1451-XX) to adopt a scholarly definition of Hinduphobia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,110FansLike
532,473FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com