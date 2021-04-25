The ASI of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force Christopher Lakra who is posted at Pandaripani CAP camp is reported to be missing since April 21. As per an ANI report, he was last seen near a jungle as informed by the locals. Shalabh Sinha, SP Kawardha, Chhattisgarh updated that search operations are on in the area.

APC (ASI) Christopher Lakra who is posted at Pandaripani CAP camp has been missing since April 21. Locals of nearby villages have confirmed to have seen him near jungle area. We are seraching for him: Shalabh Sinha, SP Kawardha, Chhattisgarh (24/4) pic.twitter.com/GoOWaAgYQU — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

However, no clue of the CAF jawan has been found so far and the police have lodged a missing report in Rengkhar police station.

This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack in which 22 jawans lost their lives earlier this month.

ASI Murali Tati

On April 24, three days after being abducted by the Naxalites from Gangalur, ASI Murali Tati was found dead. As per an ETV Bharat report, the Naxalites killed Tati and threw his body on the road along with luggage.

A letter was recovered near the body of Murali Tati in which the Naxalites accused him of killing villagers from 2006 till now. Naxalites also blamed Murali Tati of killing members of PLGA in an encounter.

CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh

The soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was captured by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh after the April 3 ambush, was released on April 08.

Chhattisgarh: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas brought to CRPF camp, Bijapur after he was released by naxals pic.twitter.com/gjPgFJEeDt — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

According to reports, the state government had adhered to the Naxal terrorist’s demands and nominated two people, including a person from the tribal community, to negotiate with the Maoists and secure the soldier’s release.

Days after the deadly terror attack in Sukma, the Left-wing terrorists had admitted that they are keeping CRPF constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas as a hostage. The terrorists had sent a letter to the security forces, acknowledging that they are holding Manhas captive and asked the government to appoint a negotiator to discuss his release.

The brutal massacre of Indian security personnel in Chhattisgarh

In the deadliest terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and District Force of the Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite COBRA unit. The teams were deployed in the forests of Chhattisgarh for a search and destroy anti-Naxalite operation along the border of Bijapur-Sukma district.

The counter-attack by Naxalites resulted in the martyrdom of 22 jawans and injured 31 others. The Naxalites also held some jawans in captive taking advantage of the ambush.