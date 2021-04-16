Congress candidate from the Damoh assembly in Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Tandon, was seen making a public appearance despite being COVID-19 positive. The Congress leader had reportedly hit the streets of Damoh assembly in Madhya Pradesh, campaigning for the by-elections on 17th April for the Damoh assembly constituency. In a snippet shared by times Now the Congress leader is seen surrounded by his supporters. He is without a mask or any other safety gear.

The Congress leader, in his defence, has claimed that he was tested COVID negative the previous day. He said that since his reports were negative, there was no question of flouting any Covid-19 norms.

This claim made by the Congress leaders seems to be quite baffling since only yesterday it was reported that Ajay Tandon has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, Ajay Tandon’s elder daughter, Parul Tandon had also confirmed that her father had tested positive for the contagion two days before the Damoh assembly by-election, scheduled to be held on April 17.

In her video message shared by another Twitter user on April 15, the Congress leader’s daughter was heard saying that since Ajay Tandon has been tested positive he has self quarantined himself in his house.

“We have quarantined him only so that he does not spread the infection amongst others”, said his daughter, appealing to people to support her father in this hour of distress and vote for him in the upcoming Damoh assembly by-election.

She also confirmed that since her father Ajay Makhan will be unable to campaign for the Damoh assembly by-election she will be taking up the responsilibity.

The video message was shared on the microblogging site on April 15, where the Congress leader’s daughter is clearly declaring that her father has been tested COVID-19 positive, and interestingly, the very next day, Ajay Tandon is seen on the streets of Damoh, without a mask, PPE suit or any other safety precautions, risking the lives of several people around him.