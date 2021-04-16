Friday, April 16, 2021
Home News Reports Two days after daughter of Ajay Tandon took over father’s campaigning for by-elections as...
News Reports
Updated:

Two days after daughter of Ajay Tandon took over father’s campaigning for by-elections as he had COVID-19, the Congress leader seen on the street

The Congress leader, in his defence, has claimed that he was tested COVID negative the previous day.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Ajay Tandon flouts COVID-19 rules
Congress leader Ajay Tandon (R) seen on the streets despite his daughter (R) confirming that he is COVID-19 positive
2

Congress candidate from the Damoh assembly in Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Tandon, was seen making a public appearance despite being COVID-19 positive. The Congress leader had reportedly hit the streets of Damoh assembly in Madhya Pradesh, campaigning for the by-elections on 17th April for the Damoh assembly constituency. In a snippet shared by times Now the Congress leader is seen surrounded by his supporters. He is without a mask or any other safety gear.

The Congress leader, in his defence, has claimed that he was tested COVID negative the previous day. He said that since his reports were negative, there was no question of flouting any Covid-19 norms.

This claim made by the Congress leaders seems to be quite baffling since only yesterday it was reported that Ajay Tandon has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, Ajay Tandon’s elder daughter, Parul Tandon had also confirmed that her father had tested positive for the contagion two days before the Damoh assembly by-election, scheduled to be held on April 17.

In her video message shared by another Twitter user on April 15, the Congress leader’s daughter was heard saying that since Ajay Tandon has been tested positive he has self quarantined himself in his house.

“We have quarantined him only so that he does not spread the infection amongst others”, said his daughter, appealing to people to support her father in this hour of distress and vote for him in the upcoming Damoh assembly by-election.

She also confirmed that since her father Ajay Makhan will be unable to campaign for the Damoh assembly by-election she will be taking up the responsilibity.

The video message was shared on the microblogging site on April 15, where the Congress leader’s daughter is clearly declaring that her father has been tested COVID-19 positive, and interestingly, the very next day, Ajay Tandon is seen on the streets of Damoh, without a mask, PPE suit or any other safety precautions, risking the lives of several people around him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint accuses the centre of issuing diktats to states on COVID-19, which is far from the truth

Editorial Desk -
ThePrint ignores that apart from the initial nationwide lockdown, centre has given every flexibility to states on the ward against COVID-19
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy

US intelligence backtracks on Russian bounty claims, here is how media ran unfounded stories to damage Trump’s re-election bid

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
A June 2020 article in NYT had claimed that Russia is offering money to Taliban-linked terrorists to kill US soldiers, a claim that has now been discredited.

While ‘liberals’ discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ amidst rising COVID-19 cases

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Liberals online are busy debating whether they should help 'Sanghis' combat Covid-19 in these trying times.

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,524FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com