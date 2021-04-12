Monday, April 12, 2021
Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi HC allows Nizamuddin Markaz, once a hotspot, to be made operational for devotees

The order came following the central government's proposal that a list of 200 people can be submitted to the police but only 50 people may enter the mosque at a single time to comply with social distancing norms.

All 40 children who are coronavirus positive in Andhra Pradesh have contracted the disease from infected Tablighi Jamaati family members, says report
Nizamuddin Markaz, image via Twitter
As India once again grapples with the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi High Court has allowed the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to make the Masjid Bangle Wali operational for devotees to offer prayers. This decision comes nearly a year after the Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat had been shut down after it had turned into a hotspot for the outbreak of coronavirus.

While passing the order, the Delhi High Court said that since the month of Ramzan is starting from 14th April the Mosque can be reopened, however, it should be done accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order came following the central government’s proposal that a list of 200 people can be submitted to the police but only 50 people may enter the mosque at a single time to comply with social distancing norms. 

Rejecting the centre and Delhi Police’s submission, Justice Mukta Gupta observed: “It is an open place. They don’t have to have a fixed (number of) devotees when no other religious place has….”

Anybody can wish to go to a temple or mosque or church and a specific list of 200 persons cannot be given by anyone, Gupta added. “A 200-people list is not acceptable; that cannot be,” said the Court. It, however, said that a list of persons managing the mosque can be given to the local SHO.

As per the order passed by the court, an inspection of the mosque in presence of the local SHO will take place on Monday to measure the area for determining the number of people who can offer namaz at the place, in accordance with social distancing norms, and marking the spots where prayer mats can be put for devotees. Asking the authorities to file a status report, the court listed the case for hearing on Tuesday.

Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi reopened on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

Almost a year after it shut, the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi reopened for the first time on March 30 on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. According to reports, around 50 Muslims offered prayers on Shab-e-Barat at the 6-storeyed building, amidst tight security. 

The Waqf Board, represented by Ramesh Gupta and advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, had urged the Court to allow ‘some Muslims’ to pray at the mosque inside the Markaz. They also asked the Court to decide the matter before April 13 as many Muslims want to offer prayers during Ramazan. On March 24, the Union government told the Delhi High Court that 50 people chosen by the Waqf Board can offer prayers inside the Markaz.

Tablighi Jamaat event in Hazrat Nizamuddin and Coronavirus super-spreader

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March last year, became a mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, with members hiding from authorities and carrying the infection to almost all states in India. The persons who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them tested positive regularly, contributing to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

We had then reported extensively how the Tablighi jamaat event had wreaked havoc in the country.

