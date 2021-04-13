Tuesday, April 13, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: VHP launches protest demanding action against culprits, posts videos of Temple Murtis found desecrated in Dwarka

The VHP functionary has asked Delhi Police to find out the culprits responsible for the temple vandalism and take strict action against them. The video shared by Mr Bansal shows visuals from the temple where idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses were vandalised.

OpIndia Staff
Outrage swepts Delhi's Dwarka after Idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses at a temple found desecrated
Idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses at a temple in Delhi's Dwarka found desecrated
3

Protests swept western Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood this morning after devotees reportedly discovered idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses at the Mata Sahaj Kaur Kuldevi – Hanuman temple desecrated, says VHP.

Hundred of demonstrators, along with VHP and Bajrang Dal members, staged a protest against the egregious defilement of idols by unknown miscreants. The protesters took to the streets in Dwarka, demanding the police to arrest the culprits responsible for the idol vandalism at the Hindu temple that is located in Kakrola village in Dwarka.

Vinod Bansal, the National Spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, took to Twitter to share the video of vandalised idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Bansal added that the growing number of attacks on Hindu places of worship in Delhi and the apathy of the police administration in this regard have further raised concerns among Hindus.

The VHP functionary has asked Delhi Police to find out the culprits responsible for the temple vandalism and take strict action against them. The video shared by Mr Bansal shows visuals from the temple where idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses were vandalised.

A protest was also launched demanding justice.

Growing number of idol vandalism incidents in Delhi

This incident s not the first time that Hindu temples in Delhi have come under attack. There have been several cases in the past when places of Hindu worship had been targeted and vandalised. In February last year, during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi’s northeast, rioters and vandals had attacked the Shiv Mandir in Chand Bagh.

In November 2020, dozens of Hindu god and goddesses idols were found desecrated in a temple at Kailash Vihar Pansari in Begumpur, Delhi. The incident happened on the night of November 24 at the Shiv Shakti temple in Begumpur. The antisocial elements mainly separated the head from the torso of all the Murtis installed in the temple, left it behind and fled.

Back in 2019, the desecration of the Durga Temple in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi brought under the spotlight the rampant vandalism of Hindu temples in the national capital. A mob of over 300-400 people vandalised a temple in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on the night of June 30, 2019. According to locals who posted videos of the temple on social media, the Durga Mandir came under attack by 300-400 people belonging to the Muslim community at around midnight. Not just the temple, but the mob also attacked the Hindu residences in the neighbourhood, the locals claimed. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

