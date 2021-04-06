Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News Reports Designated Islamist terrorist in Syria seeks acceptance in the USA, cites common interest with...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Designated Islamist terrorist in Syria seeks acceptance in the USA, cites common interest with the West in toppling Assad regime

Abu Muhammad al-Julani has been one of the most notorious Islamist terrorists in Syria, with the U.S. designating al-Julani as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in May 2013, offering a $10 million reward for information leading to al-Julani's capture.

OpIndia Staff
Designated US terrorist in Syrian organisation says they share common interest with the West and USA
Abu Mohammad Al Julani, image via Turkish Minute
47

Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the leader of the Islamist militant group Tahrir-al-Sham operating in Northwestern Syria, recently gave an interview to the American investigative documentary program, Frontline. In this interview, al-Julani clearly states that his group, Tahrir-al-Sham, poses no threat at all to either the West or the United States and that their only goal is to fight Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian forces and ISIS.

“First and foremost, this region does not represent a threat to the security of Europe and America,” al-Julani told the interviewer. “This region is not a staging ground for executing foreign jihad.”

Abu Muhammad al-Julani has been one of the most notorious Islamist terrorists in Syria, with the U.S. designating al-Julani as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in May 2013, offering a $10 million reward for information leading to al-Julani’s capture. Abu al-Julani was one of the founders and the Emir (leader) of the Islamist terror group Al-Nusrah Front, designated as a Foreign Terrorist organization by the USA in December 2012. In 2013, Al-Nusrah Front became the official branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria.

The US State Department had cited the group’s “violent, sectarian vision” and said al-Julani’s “ultimate goal is the overthrow of the Syrian regime and the institution of Islamist sharia law throughout the country,” adding that suicide attacks carried out by his group “killed innocent Syrian civilians.”

Al-Julani was a part of Al Qaeda

Prior to Al-Nusrah Front’s formation, al-Julani was a part of Islamist Jihadist organizations like Al Qaeda in Iraq and Islamic State in Iraq. In his past, Abu al-Julani fought American troops in Iraq, before taking on the current role of commanding an Islamist militant rebel group against the Syrian Government of Bashar al-Assad.

Tahrir-al-Sham, the organization Abu al-Julani presently commands, was formed in 2017 after a merger of five Syrian Islamist militant rebel groups, including the Al-Nusrah Front. This new Islamist rebel group, Tahrir-al-Sham, was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. in May 2017. Turkey and Canada also consider Tahrir-al-Sham a terrorist organization.

However, in the interview, al-Julani has challenged his terrorist designation, terming it as “unfair” and “political”.

“We didn’t say we want to fight,” al-Julani told the interviewer. Speaking on his connection to Al Qaeda, al-Julani says it “has ended”. Abu al-Julani stresses that his only focus is Syria and that his group is “against carrying out operations outside of Syria.”

The interview was recorded in the early weeks of February in the Idlib Province of Syria, which is under the control of the Syrian Salvation Government, a de facto alternative government of the Syrian Opposition forces in the Idlib province. Idlib province is one of the last Syrian rebel strongholds against the Syrian Government of Bashar al-Assad and is home to almost 3 million people.

Over the past two years, Idlib has come under attack from the Syrian Government coalition of Syrian, Iranian and Russian forces as Bashar al-Assad seeks to restore his country by wiping out the last strongholds of the Syrian rebels. Tahrir-al-Sham is the strongest Islamist Syrian rebel militia in Idlib.

Former U.S. ambassador James Jeffery, who served as Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, said that al-Julani’s organization is an “asset” to America in Idlib.

“They are the least bad option of the various options on Idlib, and Idlib is one of the most important places in Syria, which is one of the most important places right now in the Middle East,” Jeffrey said in an interview on March 8.

Many Human Rights Organizations have documented multiple human rights violations by Tahrir-al-Sham, including indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas. These attacks led to scores of civilian casualties and may have amounted to war crimes, according to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria (COI).

In the interview, al-Julani said he would grant access to International Human Rights Organizations to Idlib’s prisons.

“Human rights organizations could come and inspect the prisons or take a tour,” al-Julani said. “Our institutions are open to anyone. Organizations are welcome. Or people who are interested in this matter can visit and assess the situation. Are things being done properly or not?”

The Syrian civil war

The Syrian Civil War has been raging on for almost 10 years now. The civil war is seemingly in its twilight, with the Syrian Government of Bashar al-Assad controlling more than 65% of the country as of the present date. The only major Syrian rebel stronghold is in the Idlib province, where the designated terrorist militia, Tahrir-al-Sham, is the most powerful.

If Assad successfully manages to take Idlib, it will be a defeat for the Americans, who have backed Islamists and other Syrian rebel groups against the Assad government. Therefore, this interview of Abu al-Julani, sort of like an introduction to American audiences, can be viewed as an attempt to soften or improve al-Julani’s image in America. However, this is just speculation till the USA officially removes the terrorist designation from Abu al-Julani and Tahrir-al-Sham.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSyrian civil war, USA in Syria, Assad regime
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress-led states contributed around 63% of active Covid-19 cases on the 5th of April: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Just five congress-ruled states contribute over 62% cases of Covid-19
Law

‘Can’t make fun of customs of a community’: Mumbai court orders probe against actor Payal Rohatgi for Tweet against anti-Hindu riot accused Safoora Zargar

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is known for her uncensored remarks on social media, has been embroiled in legal trouble for her last year's Tweet against riot accused Safoora Zargar.

‘Free the Temples’ movement: A comparison of contesting ideas regarding management of Hindu Temples after freeing them of state control

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
There are different contesting visions for the 'Free the Temples' movement which envisages different ways of administering Hindu Temples.

‘Farmers’ protest spearheaded by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait dying its natural death, only 100 or so people attend his Gujarat events

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DeshGujarat reported that BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait's event received an extremely tepid response with only 100 people around, that too mostly onlookers.

Comment by Mamata Banerjee backfires after women thrash TMC booth agent Babar Ali Khan in Bengal with ‘haatha kunthi’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ABP Ananda reported that despite the efforts of the security forces to pacify the situation, the women continued to thrash the TMC agent.

Amaan Malik and Shaadab kidnap 18-year-old girl, stab and throw her in a canal. What happened and what the police say

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Amaan Malik and his friend Saadab reportedly stabbed the girl with a knife and threw her in Gangnahar in Dasna Mussoorie

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Civil Defence volunteer beats up a student with belt in full public view, passersby hit back, video viral: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Civil Defence volunteers as well as the student at the Hauz Khas police station
Read more
News Reports

Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left-wing terrorists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left-wing terrorists from criticism on Monday.
Read more
Opinions

Naxals ambush and kill Indian Jawans, their ideological brother Communist Kanhaiya targets politicians instead

K Bhattacharjee -
Kanhaiya Kumar remarked that while the son of Home Minister is the BCCI Secretary, the sons of farmers become Jawans.
Read more
News Reports

Blame game ensues after Mid-Day finds BMC officials at Mumbai airport took bribes from international passengers to allow escape from mandatory quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
An investigation by Mid-day found that BMC officials deployed at the Mumbai international airport took bribes from international fliers to help them skip mandatory isolation
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests positive for Chinese Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A year after mocking frontline workers, 'comedian' Kunal Kamra announced on Tuesday (April 6) that he and his parents are COVID positive
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,583FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com