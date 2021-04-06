Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News Reports 'Give us poison instead': Magician turned fast food seller requests Maharashtra government after imposition...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Give us poison instead’: Magician turned fast food seller requests Maharashtra government after imposition of another lockdown

Prasad Kulkarni in an emotional and explicit video shared by Lokmat on its Facebook page narrated that the ever-changing rules by the government has made it difficult for him to sustain his fast-food stall in the city of Pune.

OpIndia Staff
Prasad Kulkarni at his fast-food stall
127

Prasad Kulkarni, once a renowned magician, was forced to start a fast food stall for survival last year after his business was severely affected by the lockdown. However, the fresh lockdown announced in the state of Maharashtra in view of the sudden surge in cases has wreaked havoc in the lives of small business owners, especially the ones in the eatery business.

Prasad Kulkarni in an emotional and explicit video shared by Lokmat on its Facebook page narrated that the ever-changing rules by the government has made it difficult for him to sustain his fast-food stall in the city of Pune. While not against the measures taken to curb the rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, Kulkarni appealed that the government should give serious thought before taking an impulsive decision of lockdown.

He said that the eateries complied with the delivery rule by the government despite a clear possibility of heavy revenue loss. However, he said that the government then released a new directive to stop deliveries post 8 pm, and now the two new regulations imposed by the government forced him to make a video on the condition of small-time business owners like him.

He said that eateries are being forced to deliver only through food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. Takeaways have been restricted by the police and now the government has asked all the eateries to shut after 6 pm. 

Kulkarni revealed that from being a magician to selling a vada pav worth Rs 10 for survival, he supported the government in every fight against the pandemic. But now it is getting difficult for them to survive in the fresh lockdown imposed as the sales in the stipulated time is not enough to keep the business afloat.

He informed that he has to pay a rent of Rs 40,000 monthly rent for the shop and keep aside Rs 4000 regularly for the salaries of his staff. He questions the government how he would recover the expenditure with deliveries only that too with limited hours of functioning. It is imperative to note that eateries can function only on weekdays as the state government has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till the end of this month.

Kulkarni in his video urges the government to give small-time business owners like him poison instead. He states while they survived and accepted the first lockdown considering the uncertainty of the virus, the second lockdown he suggests is mindless and will result in more deaths due to hunger than the virus.

He brought to the notice of the viewers that there are many students in Pune who are dependent on food outlets for their daily meals and such regulations will add to their misery as well. At the end of the video, Kulkarni with a heavy heart announced the closure of his famous Kulkarni vada pav stall. 

The restaurant industry which was just getting back on its feet after suffering heavy losses in the last lockdown is expected to take a bad hit again. The Maharashtra government, on Sunday late night, announced the imposition of weekend lockdown and night curfew despite being warned by the Centre.

The Centre in a high-level meeting had made it clear to the Maharashtra government almost two weeks back that weekend lockdowns and night curfews have limited impact on containing and suppressing transmission of the coronavirus and that the state should look for alternate robust measures.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfast food seller
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
News Reports

Congress-led states contributed around 63% of active Covid-19 cases on the 5th of April: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Just five congress-ruled states contribute over 62% cases of Covid-19

‘Can’t make fun of customs of a community’: Mumbai court orders probe against actor Payal Rohatgi for Tweet against anti-Hindu riot accused Safoora Zargar

Law OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is known for her uncensored remarks on social media, has been embroiled in legal trouble for her last year's Tweet against riot accused Safoora Zargar.

‘Free the Temples’ movement: A comparison of contesting ideas regarding management of Hindu Temples after freeing them of state control

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
There are different contesting visions for the 'Free the Temples' movement which envisages different ways of administering Hindu Temples.

‘Farmers’ protest spearheaded by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait dying its natural death, only 100 or so people attend his Gujarat events

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DeshGujarat reported that BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait's event received an extremely tepid response with only 100 people around, that too mostly onlookers.

Comment by Mamata Banerjee backfires after women thrash TMC booth agent Babar Ali Khan in Bengal with ‘haatha kunthi’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ABP Ananda reported that despite the efforts of the security forces to pacify the situation, the women continued to thrash the TMC agent.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests positive for Chinese Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A year after mocking frontline workers, 'comedian' Kunal Kamra announced on Tuesday (April 6) that he and his parents are COVID positive
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Civil Defence volunteer beats up a student with belt in full public view, passersby hit back, video viral: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Civil Defence volunteers as well as the student at the Hauz Khas police station
Read more
News Reports

Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left-wing terrorists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left-wing terrorists from criticism on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Blame game ensues after Mid-Day finds BMC officials at Mumbai airport took bribes from international passengers to allow escape from mandatory quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
An investigation by Mid-day found that BMC officials deployed at the Mumbai international airport took bribes from international fliers to help them skip mandatory isolation
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,595FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com