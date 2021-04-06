Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News Reports Maha govt ignored Centre's instructions, imposed lockdown despite advice to focus on containment: Report
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maha govt ignored Centre’s instructions, imposed lockdown despite advice to focus on containment: Report

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the Maha Chief Secretary wrote, “Measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns, have very limited impact on containing/ suppressing the transmission. Hence the district administrations should focus on strict and effective containment strategy.”

OpIndia Staff
Centre had told Maha govt that lockdowns and night curfews won't help
Representational Image, Mumbai under lockdown, courtesy: The Weather Channel
361

Maharashtra currently accounts for more than 55 percent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country. This forced the Maharashtra government to announce the impulsive imposition of weekend lockdown and night curfew which were announced Sunday late night, to curb the rise in cases.

However, as per an Indian Express report, the state kept silent about its plans to introduce a lockdown during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on Friday. A top government source who was a part of the high-level meeting informed, “The Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, received the largest chunk of time during the Cabinet Secretary meeting. However, no one discussed any imposition of a weekend lockdown.”

This comes after the Centre had made it clear to the Maharashtra government almost two weeks back that weekend lockdowns and night curfews have limited impact on containing and suppressing transmission of the coronavirus.

Union Health Secretary had written to Maha govt asking to focus on containment and not imposing lockdowns

While constantly monitoring the worrisome situation of Maharashtra, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to the Chief Secretary of Government of Maharashtra Sitaram Kunte, on March 15 stating clearly that the state’s focus should be on strict and effective containment and not the imposition of a lockdown, as per the Indian Express report.

Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the Chief Secretary wrote, “Measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns, have very limited impact on containing/ suppressing the transmission. Hence the district administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategy.”

The initial lockdown was to provide a breather to boost health infra, not needed now

The Centre in its meeting on Friday reiterated that the objective of a lockdown was to create and enhance health infrastructure, and not to break the chain of transmission. “Lockdown does not solve any problem. The reason to impose a lockdown in the initial phase was that we needed that time to create that infrastructure. We didn’t have enough domestic PPE capacity, there was a lack of oxygen bed capacity; these capacities were created during the lockdown. Lockdown gives you a breather in which you need to put certain things in place. Those things are now already put in place,” the states were informed.

Interestingly, the Centre had already warned the state on March 15 about the possibility of insufficient health infrastructure when mapped against the daily rise in new Covid-19 cases. The Centre said, “Health infrastructure though adequate as of now, the states should plan for a worst-case scenario with sufficient lead time”.

The Centre also advised the state government to better define its containment zones based on contact listing, digital mapping of cases, and contacts. “A higher number of cases outside the containment zone will mean that the containment zone has to be bigger to ensure total containment of transmission,” Bhushan wrote to the state.

On March 30, the Centre had once again urged all the states, including Maharashtra, to train and retrain the surveillance teams, and asked them to review the formation of containment zones on a daily basis. 

Maha says lockdown imposed because ‘people have become indifferent’

Despite multiple directions, advice and warning from the Centre, the state of Maharashtra imposed lockdown-like restrictions on the state causing panic. To justify its decision of a complete lockdown on weekends and partial lockdown on weekdays, a senior official from the Maharashtra government claimed, “The rationale to impose the lockdown was after an assessment made by the public health department. The biggest issue was that the people had become indifferent to the idea of Covid-19 appropriate behavior, despite the increase in the number of daily active cases.”

However, the Centre had already flagged the issue of lack of strict enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behavior by the state government in the meeting. The state authorities were pulled up after the Centre observed a steep decline in fines collection and imposition despite a constant surge in cases. 

The government of Maharashtra released a set of fresh guidelines and restrictions late Sunday night resulting in confusion and uncertainty. The public is forced to rely on information reported by the media in bits and pieces. Multiple statements coming from the state leadership has added to the mess. 

Shiv Sena’s youth leader Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to give clarity on hospital admission and BMC war room after many Mumbaikars complained of being turned down by hospitals for beds and admission. 

The health infrastructure is crumbling in cities like Pune which has been worse-hit by a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Currently, in an attempt to ‘Break the Chain‘, the Maharashtra state government has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday 8 pm to Monday morning 7 am; night curfew on all days, closure of restaurants and eateries other than takeaways, enforcement of ‘work from home’ for private companies which do not fall under essential services and closure of all public spaces such as temples, gardens, malls, gyms, parlors, etc.

The state machinery informed that a way forward will be issued again after reviewing the situation on April 15, 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra lockdown, Maha government rule, Mumbai lockdown
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

With all eyes set on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, here are the top 25 lies spread by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Jhankar Mohta -
A Twitter user named @BefittingFacts has listed the top 25 lies peddled by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a video.
News Reports

EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader’s house in Uluberia North Constituency ahead of phase 3 polling in West Bengal: Details

OpIndia Staff -
2021 West Bengal election, phase 3: EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s residence at Tulsiberia

Blame game ensues after Mid-Day finds BMC officials at Mumbai airport took bribes from international passengers to allow escape from mandatory quarantine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An investigation by Mid-day found that BMC officials deployed at the Mumbai international airport took bribes from international fliers to help them skip mandatory isolation

Chinese Embassy attempts to bully Indian media over Taiwan coverage, accuses media of inciting ‘Taiwan separatism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese Embassy in India has issued a press release after the Indian media reported on Taiwan.

Bijapur-Sukma attack led by new CPI Maoist leader Basava Raju, suggests reports: Here is what we know about him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Basava Raju carries an AK-47, according to a 2011 Intelligence Bureau (IB) report and promotes a military approach.

‘Bring back my husband as you brought WC Abhinandan’: Missing Jawan’s wife appeals to PM Modi after Naxal attack

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The deadly Maoist ambush on security personnel led to the martyrdom of 22 jawans, and injuries to 32 others.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left-wing terrorists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left-wing terrorists from criticism on Monday.
Read more
World

Italians tried to fake their own kidnapping, got sold to real Jihadists in Syria: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Italian prosecutors claim both Alessandro Sandrini and Sergio Zanotti wanted to stage their own kidnapping in order to cheat the Italian Government.
Read more
Opinions

Naxals ambush and kill Indian Jawans, their ideological brother Communist Kanhaiya targets politicians instead

K Bhattacharjee -
Kanhaiya Kumar remarked that while the son of Home Minister is the BCCI Secretary, the sons of farmers become Jawans.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government for spending money on advertising instead of clearing dues of MCD employees: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court slammed the Kejriwal government on Monday for not clearing the dues of MCD employees.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,540FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com