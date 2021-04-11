In yet another case of Grooming Jihad, Aligarh police on Friday registered a complaint filed by a woman against her 25-year old husband for hiding his real identity for two years since marriage and pretending to be Arman Kohli when he was actually Afzal. The woman alleged that her husband revealed his real identity only after their daughter was born.

The complainant identified as Puja Soni met a man in Delhi a few years ago. She fell in love with the man who introduced himself as Ashok Rajput, a plumber by profession and tied the knot in a temple in March 2019. The complainant informed the police that for almost two years, she was unaware that her husband was faking his identity as a Hindu and was actually a Muslim man.

A report by The Times of India quoted the complainant alleging, “On February 7 this year, we had a daughter. On March 22, he took me to his home at Rait village in Aligarh. There, I found out his name was Afzal Khan. I was forced to read namaaz and stopped from offering prayers. On April 8, they took my daughter away from me, then they converted me forcefully and renamed me ‘Alna’.”

The woman said that the husband and his sisters drove her out of the house and dropped her off at Mathura. She said she had not met the in-laws in two years of marriage.

The woman was then compelled to lodge a complaint against Afzal and his sisters at Aligarh’s Lodha police station.

A case has been registered against Ashok Rajput alias Afzal Khan and his sisters under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt as per the Indian Penal Code. The accused have also been booked under the relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, and the complainant is under the watch of the police.

Another case of Grooming Jihad: Afzal pretends to be Hindu

A 25-year-old Afzal who pretended to be Arman Kohli eloped with a minor girl aged 16 in Uttar Pradesh. According to the girl’s family, the minor girl had disappeared after she left home for some work but did not return. The family immediately registered a missing complaint with the police.

Upon being found, the girl revealed during questioning that she was in contact with the 25-year old carpenter named Arman alias Afzal from Delhi’s Usmanpur area for the last few months. She said that the man “lured” her by saying that his name was Arman Kohli and that he was a Hindu. She also said that Afzal tried to convert her. Afzal is now languishing in jail.