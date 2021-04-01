Thursday, April 1, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says 50% of UDF Kerala candidates “between the age of 20 and 40”, hilarity ensues

The Gandhi siblings keeping the entertainment quotient high amid the tensed election season.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi announces free cash for housewives ahead of Assam polls
Priyanka Gandha (Photo Credits: Economic Times)
3

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became a target for online mockery today, as she declared that 50% of UDF’s Kerala candidates are between the ages of 20 and 40. Unfortunately for Priyanka, according to the Constitution of India, the minimum age to contest elections in India is 25, whether it be for Lok Sabha or state legislative assemblies.

Article 84 (b) of the Constitution of India provides that the minimum age for becoming a candidate for the Lok Sabha election shall be 25 years. A similar provision exists for a candidate to the Legislative Assemblies vide Article 173 (b) of the Constitution read with Sec. 36 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

This faux pas from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra resulted in a strong backlash against her, led by the BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. In response to Mrs. Vadra, the Ladakhi MP wrote, “If you don’t know election law, please remain silent”.

The MP from Ladakh also added in Hindi, “Dear Priyanka Gandhi ji, if you don’t know the core aspects of active politics and election rules then remaining silent is a better option.”

He was also joined by scores of Twitter users who joined in the fun. “Madam Minimum age For MLA qualifications is 25+. Aapke 20 age wale Kon Kon MLA hai,” wrote one user

“Age scam??? Pinki Minimum age for MLA is 25 …,” said another user.

Another user harshly criticized the Gandhi siblings, writing, “Minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years or more. But for dumbness, no. You siblings’ duo is not age bound from doing ‘murkhata’ anywhere.”

Voting in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held on 6th April, with results being declared on 2nd May.

