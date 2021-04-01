Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says 50% of UDF Kerala candidates “between the age of 20 and 40”, hilarity ensues

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became a target for online mockery today, as she declared that 50% of UDF’s Kerala candidates are between the ages of 20 and 40. Unfortunately for Priyanka, according to the Constitution of India, the minimum age to contest elections in India is 25, whether it be for Lok Sabha or state legislative assemblies.

So proud that 50% of our candidates in Kerala are between the age of 20 and 40. Combined with the wisdom and experience of our senior leadership, they make a formidable force. I hope they are given a chance to serve the people of Kerala so that the UDF’s vision can be realised. pic.twitter.com/5Js0xczTPH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 31, 2021

Article 84 (b) of the Constitution of India provides that the minimum age for becoming a candidate for the Lok Sabha election shall be 25 years. A similar provision exists for a candidate to the Legislative Assemblies vide Article 173 (b) of the Constitution read with Sec. 36 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

This faux pas from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra resulted in a strong backlash against her, led by the BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. In response to Mrs. Vadra, the Ladakhi MP wrote, “If you don’t know election law, please remain silent”.

The MP from Ladakh also added in Hindi, “Dear Priyanka Gandhi ji, if you don’t know the core aspects of active politics and election rules then remaining silent is a better option.”

Dear @priyankagandhi

Ji,



यदि आप सक्रिय राजनीति और चुनाव नियमों की मूल बात नहीं जानते हैं तो चुप रहना ही एक अच्छा विकल्प है !



Minimum age to contest election in India is 25. Now what about your candidates between the age 20 to below 25? https://t.co/r8t8RO2Ki5 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) March 31, 2021

He was also joined by scores of Twitter users who joined in the fun. “Madam Minimum age For MLA qualifications is 25+. Aapke 20 age wale Kon Kon MLA hai,” wrote one user

Madam Minimum age For MLA qualifications is 25+.

Aapke 20 age wale Kon Kon MLA hai .😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/16VvobWcUg — Warlock🚨 (@Subodh_66) March 31, 2021

“Age scam??? Pinki Minimum age for MLA is 25 …,” said another user.

Age scam???



Pinki Minimum age for MLA is 25 …



😂😂 — Srikanth (@Srikanth4Bharat) March 31, 2021

Another user harshly criticized the Gandhi siblings, writing, “Minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years or more. But for dumbness, no. You siblings’ duo is not age bound from doing ‘murkhata’ anywhere.”

Minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years or more.



But for dumbness, no. You siblings’ duo is not age bound from doing “murkhata” anywhere. — Akrit Shahi (@akritshahi) March 31, 2021

Voting in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held on 6th April, with results being declared on 2nd May.