Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home News Reports Amazon-owned Twitch will now ban users for harassment that does not take place on...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Amazon-owned Twitch will now ban users for harassment that does not take place on its streaming platform

If Twitch gets to know about any “serious offences that pose a substantial safety risk to the Twitch community,” the streaming platform will take action, even if it happens outside of the internet

OpIndia Staff
1

In a major expansion of its misconduct policy, Twitch will now ban users for harassing members of its community, even if it takes place off the website. The Amazon-owned streaming platform announced that the updated policy allows it to take counter-measures against users who harass or mistreat members of the Twitch community, either online or offline.

The policy is divided into two sections. One section deals with harassment that takes place on and off Twitch, and the other section deals with harassment that specifically takes place off Twitch. The first section has remained unchanged. Twitch already takes into account any Twitch-related harassment that takes place on Facebook when it reviews harassment complaints that happen on Twitch.

However, the second section is part of the policy expansion. Now, if Twitch gets to know about any “serious offences that pose a substantial safety risk to the Twitch community,” the streaming platform will take action, even if it happens outside of the internet. The platform defines “serious offences” as incidents of violent extremism, credible threats of mass violence, membership in a known hate group, sexual exploitation of children, and nonconsensual sexual activities, credible threats against Twitch staff, among others.

In order to investigate these “serious offences” Twitch is bringing on a third-party law firm. “These investigations are vastly more complex and can take significant time and resources to resolve,” wrote Twitch in an official blog post.

“For behaviors that take place off Twitch, we must rely more heavily on law enforcement and other services to share relevant evidence before we can move forward.”, the streaming platform added.

Twitch had just recently overhauled its harassment policy in December last year, including stricter rules regarding sexual harassment and promotion of “hateful opinions” under the pretense of comedy. Twitch announced that it will focus on “the most egregious types of physical and psychological harm” to begin with. However there is always the possibility that Twitch’s off-site harassment policy could be expanded in the future.

Even though the policy change of banning for off-platform acts has been announced now, Twitch had already implemented this policy, when it had banned President Donald Trump after the Capitol Hills violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

The false claims of COVID-19 vaccine shortage and the propaganda for American vaccines: A detailed analysis

Raju Das -
While non-NDA states are lagging behind vaccinating eligible population, they are demanding to open up the vaccines to all adults
News Reports

‘Encounter cop’ Pradeep Sharma who contested assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket procured gelatin sticks planted at Antilia: Sachin Vaze

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has named Shiv Sena leader and former policeman Pradeep Sharma in his confession to the NIA, as per a report by Republic TV.

Modi govt rescues Punjab govt from a financial crisis that would prevent it from procuring foodgrains from farmers: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loan of almost ₹ 90000 by state procurement agencies in Punjab would have become NPA, preventing them from further procurements

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.

Kerala poll violence escalates, Muslim League and CPIM go on a rampage, communist offices burnt after bomb blast killed Mansur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
10 Left party offices vandalised in Kerala, after an IUML worker was killed in a political clash with the CPIM party

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru said in the video that after Krishna had grown up, his foster mother Yashoda had become her lover and a Gopi
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,914FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com