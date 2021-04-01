Thursday, April 1, 2021
UK: Greta Thunberg statue worth £24,000 dubbed ‘vanity project’ by protesting students in University of Winchester

OpIndia Staff
Greta Thunberg's bronze stature at University of Winchester, Image Source: bbc.com
Students of the University of Winchester are retaliating against the university’s decision to install a £24,000 bronze statue of Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist. While the students’ union demand an equal amount be spent by the university for student support, the university is busy taking pride in the installation of the bronze sculpture.

The President of Winchester Student Union, Megan Ball stated that they hold Greta Thunberg in high regard but clarified that the union does not support the sculpture. A statement released on The Winchester Student Unions’ official website stated, “The year in which this artistic piece is being delivered is one that has seen unimaginable financial impacts. Students have seen staff redundancies, library cuts and limitation of provisions. They are being charged full tuition fees for an academic year that is anything but normal. There is a crippling mental health crisis amongst students, and wellbeing services are crying out for additional support. In our view, the unveiling of this statue next week shows that these issues are not their (university’s) priorities.”

The union also released a 5 point motion describing the statue as a ‘vanity project’. The statement released highlighted that the funds should have been spent to prevent redundancies and pay cuts. The union also condemned the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

Some students took to Twitter to register their protest against the statue and condemned the financial management done by the university.

Apart from the students, some locals and other users too expressed their displeasure over the decision.

As per a BBC report, the statue was commissioned in 2019 and funded through money allocated to the construction of the £50m West Downs Centre development, where the sculpture stands currently.

Clarifying about the cost incurred in the making of the statue, the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Joy Carter said, “No money was diverted from student support or from staffing to finance the West Downs project. Indeed, the university has spent £5.2m this year on student support.”

While Professor Carter agrees that Greta Thunberg is a controversial figure, he says, “We welcome debate and critical conversations.”

The statue is the first life-sized depiction of the 18-year-old Swedish school drop-out, who gained international attention after protesting against climate change in 2018 with the help of a widespread PR campaign. She enjoys widespread media attention, to the point of adulation and reverence, while never offering any ‘solutions’ and refusing to answer questions about practical solutions to the climate crisis.

Recently, Greta faced stark criticism after she voiced support for the politically-powerful Indian farmers who have been opposing the Indian government’s long-sought farm reforms. Many experts worldwide questioned the irony, because the ‘farmers’ she was supporting are staunch adherents of environmentally harmful and high-emissions practises of stubble burning, overuse of fertilisers, water-level depletion and much more.

