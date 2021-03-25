Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports UK university faces criticism for installing £24,000 bronze statue of Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

UK university faces criticism for installing £24,000 bronze statue of Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg

Locals and students have stated that the £24,000 statue is a waste of money as Greta has nothing to do with the city. Some of them even opined that a statue of local icon Kev, who has been raising funds for children in need, would have been more appropriate.

OpIndia Staff
UK university faces criticism for installing Greta Thunberg statue worth 24,000 pounds
Life-size sculpture of Greta Thunberg to be installed at Winchester University/ Image Source: Daily Mail
131

A British university is facing criticism for its plans to instal a life-sized statue of 18-year-old Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg on its Hampshire campus. Local residents have stated that she has nothing to do with the city.

According to the reports, the Winchester University in the UK had commissioned a life-size bronze statue of the controversial ‘activist’ Greta Thunberg at the cost of £24,000. The bronze design sculpture of the alleged activist – named ‘Make a Difference’ – was commissioned by the University as an “inspiration for all students”.

The statue that was commissioned by the university in 2019 was created by British artist Christine Charlesworth. The statue is set to be unveiled on March 30.

“The university wanted a sculpture of Greta because it is a very ‘green’ university, and they feel that Greta will be an inspiration to all the students,” Charlesworth said.

The statue is the first life-sized depiction of the 18-year-old Swedish school drop-out, who gained international attention after protesting against climate change in 2018 with the help of a widespread PR campaign.

Locals, students criticise university for commissioning statue of Greta

The decision to install the statue of Greta Thunberg within the university campus has not gone well both with the locals and the students of the university.

“What a total waste of money,” local resident Simon Dixon said, according to the Hampshire Chronicle. “Total waste of money. I wonder whose bright idea that was,” he added.

Another University student Henry Osbourne said he wondered why he and others at the school were not given a vote to decide on whose statue should be installed inside the campus.

Michelle Coombs, another resident said, “I think the statue sculpture itself is very good. But Greta has no connection with Winchester, or am I wrong?” he added.

Some locals also suggested that the university could have commissioned a statue as a tribute to Kev, the local Big Issue seller, who is more popular than Greta.

Anne Goodchild said someone else who could have been immortalised in statue form, saying, “Kev the guy who sells the homeless paper, definitely a Winchester icon”. Gary Shotter said, “How about a statue of the legendary Murray Walker, a Hampshire man!”

Kev Collick is a local activist in the city who has been raising funds for children in need.

Greta Thunberg and her attempts to create chaos inside India

Last month, the so-called ‘activist’ Greta Thunberg had created a massive controversy by trying to mobilise violent protestors who have been opposing India’s farm reforms. The controversial activist had expressed her support in favour of rioters who had stormed iconic Red Fort and desecrated the Indian national flag to protest against the three farm laws passed by the democratically elected Indian government with a majority vote in the parliament.

Greta Thunberg had also accidentally released a toolkit that her supporters could use to propagate lies and misinformation about farmer protests. In a follow-up tweet, she shared a document that she called a ‘toolkit’ that can be used to understand what the protests are about and how her followers can support the cause.

The Toolkit, however, revealed how certain people, political parties, media agencies, national and international organizations and Khalistani sympathizers are using the farmer protests to propagate their agenda under a Global conspiracy against India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWinchester University UK, UK Greta Statue, Greta Thunberg exposed
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
News Reports

One more riot? Tikait gives a call to break barricades and enter Delhi again

OpIndia Staff -
Tikait has also given a call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March, 2021

The success of Gujarat model: How Narendra Modi pioneered reforms to restructure the ailing power sector in Gujarat

Government and Policy Shashank Bharadwaj -
Before Narendra Modi became the CM in 2001, the power sector in Gujarat was in very bad state, which was turn around by the government

Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘attack’ on Kerala nuns in UP, here is what he said on rape of nuns in Kerala churches and Palghar lynching

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's 'concerns' for Kerala nuns is as shallow as his logic in any matter.

Competition Commission of India orders probe into new privacy policy of WhatsApp, says it is ‘abuse of dominance’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Commission has directed the Director General to initiate a probe against WhatsApp under Section 26(1) of Competition Act

Maharashtra and Punjab witness massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre expresses ‘grave concern’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra accounts for a total of 9 out of 10 districts, which have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
World

Facebook removes all access to Boulder mass shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, prime suspect of Boulder mass shooting was a conspiracy theorist, devout Islamist, homophobe and Trump hater
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,888FansLike
525,746FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com