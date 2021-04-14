Wednesday, April 14, 2021
UP government converts 15000 primary and upper primary schools into English medium

OpIndia Staff
Yogi government converts over 15,000 govt schools in UP into English medium
UP CM Yogi Adityanath with school children
1

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has converted approximately 15,000 primary and upper primary schools in the state into English medium schools.

As per a Swarajya report, the decision was taken to modernize the current education system and enhance the English speaking skills of children studying in government schools.

The change can already be seen as informed by the Director of basic education department, Sarvendra Vikram Singh. Talking about this achievement, he said that the children from government schools are already competing with students from private schools. The hard work and dedication of teachers to equip students with English speaking skills have made them competitive.

While the private schools boast of smart class, beautiful rooms and the ability to converse in English, the UP government has been providing free books, uniforms, bags, shoes and socks as well as sweaters in winter for students to encourage them to attend school and bring them at par. The state government has been investing to develop better infrastructure in government schools to bring them on par with private schools.

The state government has also renovated 1.39 lakh schools under ‘Operation Kayakalp‘ (an initiative of the UP government to improve education in primary and upper primary schools) to offer better academic facilities to the students.

Vandana Srivastava, the teacher in-charge of Primary School located in Hirapur, Barabanki, was proud to share that her school now features among the top schools of the block. The school has also been awarded by the government for its achievements, she informed.

Making government schools competitive

With nearly 1.83 crore children studying in more than 1.5 lakh primary and upper primary schools in the state, the government in Lucknow alone has converted 60 primary and upper primary schools into English medium.

Every block, has two to three schools which have been developed like the private and other English medium schools.

Educational initiatives by the UP government

The UP government has been very serious about improving the conditions of government school and making them competitive. Quality education has been the primary objective of this government which can be validated through various schemes initiated by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The UP government at an event held in January, launched the “Abhyudaya Coaching” program- an initiative to provide a statewide free coaching facility for students to help them prepare for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET and UPSC.

Through ‘Operation Kayakalp’, basic facilities were provided in nearly 1.35 lakh state-run schools. The facelift of the government schools resulted in the enrollment of about 4.80 crore students in government schools in four years.

Besides, during the four-year tenure of the Yogi Government, over 190 inter-colleges became operational with 56 new inter-colleges being sanctioned.

To encourage girl child education, the government also opened 30 girls hostels.

