Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home News Reports India likely to respond with military force to Pakistan’s provocation under PM Modi’s leadership:...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

India likely to respond with military force to Pakistan’s provocation under PM Modi’s leadership: US intelligence report

The report said that while India desires normal neighbourly relations, is in no mood to enforce obligatory friendship until Pakistan ensures an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1

The US intelligence community in its report to the US Congress stated that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real provocations from Pakistan.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in its Annual Threat Assessment report to the US Congress, dismissed the possibilities of general war between the two countries, however, it mentioned that crises between the two are likely to become more intense, risking an escalation.

India while desires normal neighbourly relations, is in no mood to enforce obligatory friendship until Pakistan ensures an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

The report highlights, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, and heightened tensions raise the risk of conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints.”

India and Pakistan are without high commissioners in each other’s capital since India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories in August 2019.

According to the ODNI report, while the fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria has a direct bearing on US forces, the tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan remain a concern for the entire world.

The report which was released in Washington recently focuses on both immediate and distant future possibilities and is designed to help policymakers anticipate the forces which are likely to shape the world in the next five to 20 years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Health workers ferry dead bodies in garbage trucks to cremation grounds amidst Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarh is currently the second most affected state in terms of active cases.
News Reports

French Embassy asks its citizens, companies to leave Pakistan following violent anti-France protests over Prophet cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is facing a civil war after TLP launched a massive violent protest against arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in France

No hospital beds, healthcare system on the brink of collapse: Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra worsens

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
With the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the medical infrastructure in Maharashtra seems to be on the verge of collapse.

As Kejriwal govt announces ‘weekend curfew’ to curb pandemic, netizens resort to self deprecating humour as coping mechanism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently has over 50,000 active coronavirus cases in the state.

“Ministry of Remdesivir”: Netizens put on their funny hat as ThePrint ‘journalist’ ends up mocking herself

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print journalist Jyoti Malhotra was surprised to know that drugs like Remdesivir come under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

‘How can a beef eater touch Jyotirling’: MP Nishikant Dubey objects to Congress’ Irfan Ansari’s entry inside Baba Baidyanath temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stated that by faith, non-Muslims are not allowed entry inside Mecca, then how can a non-Hindu 'beef eater' be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Jyotirling temple.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.
Read more
World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,241FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com