USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

Two policemen in plainclothes visited the home of a person living in the United States for tweeting against US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). The police officers were from the California Highway Patrol and paid a visit on behalf of the Capitol Police.

The individual speculated that he was paid a visit because of a tweet where he said that AOC’s response to a question on Israel and Palestine was underwhelming.

The individual said that the visit was outrageous. He said, “I felt scared, intimidated, and violated. They knew my name and where I live. It was done on behalf of a congresswoman who advocates against police state tactics.” “I recognize she probably receives a lot of threats, but I shouldn’t be harassed by police for critiquing her politics. I frankly feel very unsafe in my home right now,” the person added.

The California Highway Patrol appeared to confirm that they did pay the Twitter user paid a visit although they did not admit it directly when confronted by another user on the platform. The CHP asked the user to contact Capitol Police for more information.

A spokesperson for AOC denied that they reported the matter to the Police. Ryan Grim, journalist at The Intercept, quoted a spokesperson as saying, “No, not at all. But when we saw his tweets last night about being visited we asked Capitol Police to look into what happened here.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said, “No basis to assume AOC is responsible for this without evidence, but regardless, this is a very serious incident if the Capitol Police are dispatching armed police officers to citizens’ homes in response to non-violent criticisms of a politician’s statements. It’s repressive.”

