Sunday, April 11, 2021
Watch: Tucker Carlson asks CNN President Jeff Zucker to transition into a woman to fight toxic masculinity

Tucker Carlson suggested that the only way to fix the issue of male dominance in the news firm was for CNN president Jeff Zucker to transition into a woman from a man.

Tucker Carlson asks CNN President to 'transition' to solve toxic masculinity
On Saturday (April 10), Fox News host Tucker Carlson took potshots at rival CNN, after a journalist named Brooke Baldwin made scathing remarks about the left-leaning news network post her resignation. Baldwin had worked with the CNN for 13 long years.

On Tuesday (April 6), she spoke to the liberal-feminist Ms Magazine, during the show ‘On the issues with Michele Goodwin.’ In a statement, Baldwin said, “I have been anchoring for 10-plus years, the majority of that time – two hours in the afternoon. And in that time, you know, the most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men. My bosses, my executives are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man. So, I have been surrounded by a lot of men. “

“We agree, CNN is dominated by lots of dumb men,” read the Fox News tucker during Tucker Carlson Tonight. Tucker Carlson took a dig at CNN and said that the channel lectures on ‘sexism’ but does not practice what it preaches. He then pondered over the question of fixing CNN to match their level of gender equality and ‘wokeism’. “How do we fix CNN?” he inquired.

In his witty and sarcastic tone, Carlson suggested that the only way to fix the issue of male dominance in the news firm was for CNN president Jeff Zucker to transition into a woman from a man. “It (CNN) needs new leadership. There is not a ton of people who can run a declining left-wing propaganda network. You need experience. Jeff Zucker should transition (his gender).”

Tucker Carlson continued, “CNN has told us many times, if you look like a woman, you are a woman. You have all the female intuition and empathy that the sex is famous for, overnight. The transformation is instantaneous. So, Jeff Zucker wearing dockers has no earthly idea what Brook Baldwin is talking about.”

“You put Jeff Zucker in a sheer black strapless dress and he instantly understands her. Maybe he will even rehire her. He will finally get it. Toxic masculinity solved. The only question is whether Jeff Zucker will do this? We will see. But beware, if he doesn’t transition or if he complains about our suggesting that he transition in any way, we will know for certain that Jeff Zucker is transphobic,” the Fox News host concluded.

