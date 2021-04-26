Ahead of the 7th phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal, incident of bombing has surfaced from the Borderpara area in Tentulia in the Murshidabad constituency, reported Zee 24 ghanta. The attack took place late on Sunday (April 25) night.

As per reports, the unidentified goons targetted the BJP office in Tentulia and tore down party flags and banners. While speaking about the matter, a local (dressed in cyan T-shirt) said, ” The attack was carried out by the Trinamool Congress. There has been bombing in the area. The TMC goons have threatened us publicly.”

On being asked about the specific location where the bombing incident took place, another local responded, “The bombing took place right in our village, in front of my uncle’s house. The (goons) had initially captured my uncle. Around 25-30 miscreants had come to orchestrate the attack. This is what they have been doing for several nights now. They have taken away our sleep.”

“They are not allowing us to even cast our vote. The goons have been threatening the agents (of BJP),” he concluded. The first local said, “They tried to destroy the BJP party office but could not succeed due to our presence. But, they hurled bombs and left the place.” Owing to the fear that they might be obstructed or physically barred from exercising their right to vote, several women in Tentulia have decided to cast their vote early in the morning.

“I am going to vote early. Everyone is saying that a ruckus might break out later in the day,” a woman lamented. Following the bombing incident, an atmosphere of fear and anxiety has gripped the area. Voting for the 7th phase of polls is currently underway in 34 constituencies in West Bengal. These include 4, constituencies in Kolkata, 6 constituencies each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda, and 9 constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman.

Crude bombs hurled in Minakhan Vidhan Sabha assembly during 5th phase

Earlier during the 5th phase of polls, crude bombs were hurled at poll booth 114 in West Bengal’s Minakhan Assembly. The Trinamool Congress party had pinned the blame of the attack on the members of Peerzada Abbasuddin Siddique’s party Indian Secular Front. Besides, incidents of violence were also reported from outside polling booth 115 in Minakhan Assembly.

In a separate incident, BJP and TMC workers clashed after the BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted in West Bengal’s North Bardhaman district. The Trinamool Congress alleged that at least 35 “outsiders” and “BJP goons” were ‘threatening’ TMC voters who were on their way to the polling booth in Nadia’s Kalyani.