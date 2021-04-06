Tuesday, April 6, 2021
West Bengal: TMC goons attack BJP worker, tears the earlobe of his mother when she tried to protect her son from attack

The victim has been identified as one Srabani Chowdhury. She was attacked by TMC party workers and her earlobe was torn.

OpIndia Staff
WB: TMC goons tear the earlobe of a BJP worker's mother in Tarakeswar
Srabani Chowdhury with her torn earlobe (Photo Credits: )
3

On Monday (April 5), a BJP worker and his mother were brutally assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tarakeswar in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. The gruesome incident took place prior to the 3rd phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

India Today journalist Poulomi Saha reported that the victim has been identified as one Srabani Chowdhury. She was attacked by TMC party workers and her earlobe was torn. This occurred when Chowdhury, a BJP worker, tried to protect her son from the hands of the TMC goons.

In a disturbing image shared by the journalist, it can be seen that the victim’s ear lobe is torn. The goons forcibly removed her earring, leading to profuse bleeding. Swapan Das Gupta, the BJP candidate from Tarakeswar Vidhan Sabha constituency, slammed the ruling dispensation for their atrocities against his party workers.

While speaking about the matter, he said, “You can see a shop behind you that is completely smashed and another one in front of you. A lady had her earlobes badly hit because her earring was taken out. This was because her son is a BJP worker. Despite this, the brave lady went to vote because she said that she has overcome fear now. But, this is the reality. Poor people are losing their livelihood because of the vandalism by the TMC.”

BJP agents stopped from entering polling booths in Tarakeswar

A BJP agent was also stopped from entering the booth in the Tarakeswar Vidhan Sabha constituency in Hooghly district. When the candidate from the said constituency Swapan Das Gupta reached the Jamdara Sree Bharati Vidyapeeth school, he found that the BJP agent was not inside the booth. According to News 18 Bangla, the BJP worker confided to Gupta that he was being intimidated for over a week. He also complained about receiving death threats.

Following this, Swapan Das Gupta held the agent’s hand and took him inside the booth. While speaking about the matter, the former Rajya Sabha MP said, “Amader agent ke dhukta dai ni. Amader agent kunu karona dhukta para ni. Setai ami dekhchi (Our agent was stopped from getting inside the booth. Our agent could not reach the booth for some reason. I am looking into it).” 

