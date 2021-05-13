The Hindu community in Australia has been concerned over a recent racist attack at the Island continent’s north-eastern suburbs, where a pile of minced beef meat was found dumped on a community cricket pitch, where the Hindus living in that area played cricket every weekend.

According to a local news report, almost 2 kg of minced beef was found dumped on the wicket on the Hargrave Reserve Pitch at Modbury Heights in Adelaide, South Australia. The incident was reported on May 7.

The targeted attack has left locals disgusted and has angered Hindu players, who consider cows as sacred.

As reported by 7News, A local resident named Jan Snider said that the attack is sickening and not acceptable. She said she has retained a very small amount of the meet as proof, in case the police comes to inquire.

Another resident Stephen Pridgeon said the act was mortifying.

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged incident of racism against the Hindus in the area, a Hindu resident Nupur Shah, who also plays cricket at that particular community pitch every weekend, was quoted by 7NEWS as saying: “I would describe it as a racist attack because we believe the cow is a motherly figure. So it’s like a holy thing for us.”

Reacting to the incident, Lucas Jones, the Tea Tree Gully Deputy Mayor, Adelaide, South Australia, said: Council strongly condemns all acts of racism and damage to public property, which are not only unacceptable but illegal. Reports suggest that instead of mulling action against the detractors, a local council said they are considering removing the community cricket pitch after the vile attack on a group of Indian players at Modbury Heights.

The local Hindus have, however, reacted strongly to the council’s decision to rip up the pitch. They say it’s ludicrous that the council is considering removing the cricket pitch. “It’s going to cost more than $20,000… it’s going to affect a lot of community people,” Nupur Shah said, adding: “I think the police need to intervene”.

“If they found a responsible person I think a fine is an appropriate thing to be done,” said the angered resident.

Indian cricketers face racist attack in Australia

Though this incident has left the local Hindus livid, it is not the only incident where people of Indian descent have faced discrimination and racism in Australia. In January this year, an Indian fan from Australia revealed that he was denied entry into the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 5 of the third Test between India and Australia for carrying anti-racism banners with him.

The Indian had revealed that the Indians present at the stadium and the Indian players on the ground were being continuously addressed as ‘curry munchers’ by a section of Australian fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Following the incident, Krishna Kumar had reportedly met the Venues NSW legal personnel and filed an official complaint in the matter.

For the uninitiated, this was the same Sydney Test that was marred with claims of racism as Indian players were allegedly subjected to racial abuse by a section of fans at the stadium.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were allegedly abused by a group of Australian supporters at the SCG on Day 3 of the third Test. Following the racial attack, India had lodged a formal complaint with the officials. On Day 4, the game had to be delayed for around ten minutes after racial jibes were once again thrown at Siraj on the boundary line.