The Gujarat state government has recently launched the ‘Maru Gaam Corona Mukt Gaam‘ (My village, Corona free village) campaign in a bid to check the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in villages. Speaking at Chekhla village in Sanand Taluka in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic much more severe, fast spreading and fatal and often affecting the entire family. “There is need to be all the more alert,” he said.

He urged people to follow all protocol to combat the pandemic but also appealed to people at large not to panic. He informed that the state government has formed ‘Gram Yoddha Committee’ in over 16,000 villages across Gujarat and undertaken individual surveillance of about 50 lakh people. This led to identifying 5,000 people with COVID-like symptoms who are currently in isolation.

As of now, 1.4 lakh tests are being conducted in the state and requires about 1,000 MT of medical oxygen. The number of beds in the state has been increased from 45,000 on March 15 to one lakh now. As per Rupani, the state government has ordered all necessary medicines and injections for Mucormycosis at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot for which separate wards have been created.

He informed that adequate assistance is being given by the Centre to fight the pandemic. He reiterated that adequate arrangement for oxygen and bed requirement is in place and people need not panic. He urged people to get themselves tested if they notice symptoms and get themselves admitted to community COVID facilities in case of need.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Gujarat is currently 11th worst affected state in India in terms of total Coronavirus cases. As of now, the state has registered 6,81,012 cases of which 1,39,614 are active cases. 8,394 people have lost their lives in Gujarat due to the pandemic. Gujarat is currently one of the few states in India which has not gone for a full lockdown. There are strict restrictions and non-essential shops have been closed since a few days which has let do a decrease in active cases in past few days.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat, latest trends

As can be seen, the number of active cases have been on a slight bend and things are looking promising and hopefully the worst is behind us.