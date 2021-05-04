The mainstream media has played a mischievous game over the comments of a central officer who shares his name in order to cast aspersions on Union Minister Piyush Goyal. While the report accurately mentions that the Piyush Goyal in question is not the Union Minister but the additional secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the image they used is that of the Railway Minister himself.

Reports quote the bureaucrat as saying, “It is very important for all the hospitals that they ensure judicious use of oxygen as per the guidelines issued in this context by the Union Health Ministry. Many efforts are being undertaken in this context and we are getting positive results also.” However, the feature image is that of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The quoted comments further say, “Oxygen is available in adequate quantity in the country and efforts are being made to transport it to hospitals in the shortest possible time.” “If we undertake this battle together, I have no doubt that we will be victorious,” the bureaucrat added as per the reports.

However, the headline mischievously says, “No shortage of oxygen in country; use it judiciously: Goyal amid Covid-19 surge”. Combined with the feature image that was used, the intent becomes evident.

The News Caravan was not the only media outlet which indulged in such mischief. Punjab Kesari went a step further and mentioned the comments on the feature image of Union Minister Piyush Goyal himself, thus conveying the impression that it was him who made the comments.

Source: The Punjab Kesari

it needs to be emphasized here that the comments were made by additional secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Piyush Goyal, and not the Union Minister for Railways with the same name.