Protesters from Jordan are trying to cross over to the West Bank through the King Hussain bridge amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The King Hussain Bridge connects Jordan with the West Bank in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces informed on social media that rioters had crossed over from Lebanon into Israeli territory. In response, the IDF tanks had fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. The trespassers have reportedly moved back to Lebanese territory.

Protesters from both countries are attempting to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Many allegedly want to join the Hamas, the terrorist outfit that rules Gaza Strip, as per claims on social media.

Riot police in Jordan have reportedly stopped the protesters. Earlier, rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon, believed to be by Palestinian factions.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have heightened as rockets are being fired from the Gaza Strip with Israelis targeting Hamas in response. Numerous civilians have died at both ends with the number significantly higher among Palestinians.

The violence is the culmination of weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, with clashes taking place between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a chronic flashpoint in the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict. The mosque is perched on a 35-acre site known by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary. It is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.