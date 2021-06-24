Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

While the photos shared by Captain Amarinder Singh showing him meeting army officers look edited, there is no media or social media report about the Punjab CM meeting Sikh Regiment officers recently

OpIndia Staff
478

On June 23, Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader informed on Twitter that he had recently met the officers of Sikh Regiment, where he had served before joining politics. Although he didn’t mention the date and location of the meeting, he shared three photographs in Tweet, which showed that he met the army officers at a helipad.

However, now the photographs posted by Amarinder Singh have raised questions, as several netizens have pointed out that they look like badly edited. The visible edits made in the images create the impression that the photo of the CM was inserted in photos of the army officers.

In the first image, the CM is standing with three army officers in front of a Punjab govt helicopter. However, if one observes the photo carefully, it seems that his left elbow has some parts missing, with the shirt of the officer standing next to him visible where the CM’s elbow should have been. The edges on the body of the CM are blurry, compared to the officers in the photo, suggesting that a digital eraser was used to remove the background from the original photo, and in the process, part of his elbow also got removed by mistake.

Sign of editing in Amarinder Singh’s photo

The second image shows Captain Amarinder Singh extending his hand to a Sikh Regiment officer. But in this photo also, the edges of his body do not look natural, as they look blurry compared to others in the photo. There is a thin grey line next to his kurta, indicating that the background was removed from his photo to paste his image with the army officers.

Sign of editing in Amarinder Singh’s photo

In the third photo, the CM is shaking hands with an officer, and this photo also carries signs of modification. While there is green grass next to the helipad, and a line of trees behind the grassland, they disappear abruptly behind Amarinder Singh’s head. On the right side of the photo, one can see a clear blue sky directly behind him. But if one sees the rest of the photograph, the patch of grassland and the trees behind it should have been there on that side of the photo also. In front of Singh’s face also, the top of the treeline appears blurry. This indicates that that the image was digitally edited and the editors failed to recreate the background correctly.

Several Twitter uses pointed out these anomalies in the photographs posted by Captain Amarinder Singh, questioning whether the CM had posted photoshopped images.

There seem to a consensus on Twitter that the photos are Photoshopped, as almost all replies to the tweet sayi the same. Making the matter more complicated, there is no media or social media report about the Punjab CM meeting Sikh Regiment officers recently.

It is not sure why the Punjab CM posted seemingly fake or edited images of his meeting with army officers. Did he actually not met the officers and his image was inserted in the photos, or he had met but the photos needed digital modifications for some reason, it will not be known unless the CM or his office issues a clarification on the issue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing
News Reports

Want to remove ‘Dilli ki Duri’ and ‘Dil Ki Duri’, delimitation must be completed before assembly polls: Says PM Modi in meeting with Kashmir...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi conducted the first ever meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019

Fatehpur: Teacher says conversion racket leaders regularly visit her school to convert Hindus, made the school teach Namaz to non-Muslim toddlers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fatehpur Teacher says kindergarten students are being taught Urdu, Arabic and Namaz on instructions of conversation racket leader

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top

YouTube video that exposed ‘farmer’ organisation’s claim about man’s death at Tikri border removed after mass reporting

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia's video which contained dying declaration of Mukesh, man allegedly set on fire at by agitating 'farmers' at Tikri border has been removed by YouTube

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,705FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com