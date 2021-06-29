Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Grooming Jihad: Wahab became Deshraj to lure Hindu girl, converted her to Islam after blackmailing her with objectionable videos

The accused made objectionable videos of her and used them to blackmail her to convert and marry him. Barabanki Police has arrested the accused.

A case of grooming jihad has come to light in Amarsanda village under Kursi police station of district Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a Muslim man identified as Abdul Wahab lured a Hindu girl by identifying himself as Deshraj Gautam. He made objectionable videos of her and used them to blackmail her to convert and marry him. Barabanki Police has arrested the accused.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Singh of Barabanki Police, the girl’s father, who is a farmer, had complained about the accused. In the complaint, he said that the Muslim youth started cultivating his land as Batai two years ago. The accused kept his identity secret and told him that his name was Deshraj Gautam. He also presented his brother as Hansraj.

Media reports suggest that Wahab kept visiting the farmer’s house and lured his daughter. One day he raped her and made a video of her. He used the video to blackmail her. He pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. When the girl refused to agree to his demands, he kidnapped her on June 20.

On June 23, based on the complaint of the girl’s relatives, the Police recovered her from Abdul Rashid’s house in Peed Village, Devan Kotwali area. The Police also arrested the accused Wahab. After Police took the accused into custody, the matter of their marriage came to light. Wahab showed a marriage committee certificate in which the victim’s name was changed to Simran. The date of the marriage on the certificate was March 15, 2020. As per reports, the accused and his family are threatening the victim’s family to take the case back.

According to the report published on News18, a Hindu organization has alleged that Wahab is already married and has a 5-year-old kid. Reportedly Wahab has lured three other girls into a similar trap. The Police said that the case is under investigation.

