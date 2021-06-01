Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home News Reports Hemant Soren does a Kejriwal: After announcing free vaccines for all in Jharkhand, now...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hemant Soren does a Kejriwal: After announcing free vaccines for all in Jharkhand, now wants center to pay for it

Soren additionally urged to let states break away from the common framework of prioritizing beneficiaries and allow the state governments the freedom to define the priorities of the vaccination coverage.

OpIndia Staff
Soren writes to PM, asks for free vaccines
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
116

A little over a month ago, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced free vaccines for all beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group. However, expressing concerns over rates and doing a Kejriwal-style U-turn, the Chief Minister has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free vaccines to the state. 

In April, Soren had announced that his government will vaccinate everyone in the 18+ age group free of cost.

The Delhi CM’s latest U-turn has been asking for the centraliziation of the vaccination program after advocating decentralization. Similarly, Soren cited the state’s incapability to procure vaccines owing to resource crunch after announcing free vaccines for everyone in the 18+ age group back in April. He said that the exorbitant pricing to vaccinate 1 crore 57 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years would lead to a burden of 1,100 crores on the state exchequer.

Soren also complained about the shortage of vaccines and their procurement causing major blocks in the vaccination drive of the state. The state had ordered 25 lakh doses from both domestic manufacturers- the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech each, but the manufacturers are also overburdened, he said. 

However, it is imperative to note that Jharkhand wasted 37.3% vaccines according to the data available with the union health ministry.

Hemant Soren’s letter to the Prime Minister. Image Source: ANI

The letter also mentioned that the states including Jharkhand have always received vaccines free of cost from the Central government for all other programmes such as Pulse Polio and Routine Immunisation and the same should be applicable for Covid-19 vaccines as well. 

Hemant Soren’s letter to the Prime Minister. Image Source: ANI

Soren additionally urged to let states break away from the common framework of prioritizing beneficiaries and allow the state governments the freedom to define the priorities of the vaccination coverage.

So basically, Soren wants the Central government to supply all the vaccines but wants the power to decide who will receive it first for himself.

Coronavirus cases in the state

The state of Jharkhand reported 831 new coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities in the past 24 hours. While the recovery rate in the state improved and stood at 95.27 per cent, the mortality rate remained high at 1.47 per cent. 

Additionally, the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 03 with several restrictions and suspension of intra and inter-city bus services. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHemant Soren news, Jharkhand CM, Jharkhand news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Hart Island: Once a psychiatric institution and now the resting place for Covid patients in New York

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Hart Island had witnessed a spike in burials during the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, although the scale was much lower than the one caused by the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Media

Troll newspaper The Telegraph’s latest wisdom – Lakshadweep will become Kashmir because tree trunks are being painted

Nirwa Mehta -
This deranged piece in The Telegraph was triggered after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed a resolution in Kerala Assembly demanding that the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda be recalled.

Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army’s atrocity on journalists. Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
We are up against a cowardly enemy which believes that we don't know them. We know who you are," Hamid Mir had criticised the Pakistani military establishment recently.

‘Padhe likhe moorkh’: Union Minister Hardeep S Puri’s reply to ex-IAS officers over Central Vista is going viral. Watch

News Reports Anurag -
Puri said, “These are not educated fools but a disgrace to the country.” He further added, “I will not put my signatures on a letter that talks about superstitious belief.”

UP govt orders genome sequencing to study virus mutation to be better prepared for the next waves of pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to enhance health infrastructure ahead of the third wave which is said to affect children, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to complete the setting up of pediatric ICUs (PICU) and mini PICUs in hospitals by June 20 along with other measures.

6-year-old Kashmiri girl’s cute appeal to ‘Modi Sahab’ gets online class load reduced

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video went viral on social media, winning hearts, bringing a smile to everyone's face amid the gloom and doom of the pandemic.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,293FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com