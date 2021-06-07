Rapper MC Kode, who had landed up in controversy recently after his old abusive and Hinduphobic videos went viral on social media platforms, has allegedly gone missing after posting a cryptic Instagram message from New Delhi since Wednesday.

However, the Delhi Police has informed that as per investigations his last location was traced in Noida before his phone was switched off.

Delhi Police on Saturday had lodged an FIR of kidnapping and started their investigation. “With the help of technical surveillance, police found that his phone’s last location was in Noida on May 25. It was later switched off. They have now written letters to social media sites to provide certain information related to his account,” informed police sources.

MC Kode’s mother appeals missing son to return home

MC Kode’s mother Deepa Tiwari on Sunday appealed her missing son to return home. “Aditya your mother will also die with you, please come back, all are with you and we will solve all problems. Every day is a new day, please come back we are waiting for you,” Tiwari said in a statement to ANI.

“From that time we have been troubled and are searching for him. After six years social media threw it up (MC Kode’s six-year-old video from a rap battle)… he had apologized for that but then the trolling began and he even received death threats, he was completely broken and don’t know where he has gone away now,” she added.

Mc Kode’s mother further informed that the Delhi Police was acting in a routine manner even after an official complaint was lodged. Informing about MC Kode’s career, Tiwari said that he was a self-made person who ran his own company and organized rap music battles. However, after being trolled on social media, he lost all endorsements from companies and received death threats.

Blaming social media for her son’s disappearance, Tiwari said, “One person announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who would slap him 20 times and record it. t is a complete creation of social media! This is 100 per cent social media generated episode. If this matter wasn’t dragged after a long time of 6 years then Aditya would have been with us…Social media didn’t realize if threats are coming, then monitoring should have been done. Social media is responsible for my son’s agony.”

“He is a very sensitive boy, when the trolling episode did not stop even after several apologies, he went into darkness. He stopped getting work and his career was completely finished,” she added.

MC Kode’s cryptic message on Instagram

MC Kode, who goes by the handle ‘forreal_kode’, had posted a long post on Instagram on June 2 saying how he has been facing constant suffering, trials and tribulations of life that has made him weak after his videos went viral. In his post, MC Kode said that he was standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where he could see the waves ‘answering his distress call’ while giving him ‘much needed perspective’.

MC Kode’s Instagram post

Threatening to end his life, the rapper said he could only ask for forgiveness as his selfish actions will definitely cause a great amount of grief.

A search operation and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway. The rapper had received severe criticism online after his old video had gone viral where he was seen using vile, abusive and Hinduphobic statements endorsing rape and assault against women.