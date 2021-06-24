Thursday, June 24, 2021
YouTube video that exposed ‘farmer’ organisation’s claim about man’s death at Tikri border removed after mass reporting

OpIndia's video which contained dying declaration of Mukesh, man allegedly set on fire at by agitating 'farmers' at Tikri border has been removed by YouTube

OpIndia Staff
YouTube removes video containing dying declaration of man allegedly set on fire at Tikri border
YouTube video uploaded by OpIndia channel which contained the dying declaration of Mukesh, the Haryana man who was allegedly burnt alive by the protesting farmers at Tikri border, has now been removed from platform after being mass reported. On June 18, OpIndia had reported that the ‘farmer’ organisation had released an unclear video to claim that Mukesh had committed suicide at the Tikri border. However, a clearer video of Mukesh at the hospital, just some hours before he succumbed to his injuries showed a different story altogether.

Mukesh’s dying declaration after he was burnt alive

In this video, Mukesh clearly says that the farmers at the Tikri border, specifically a man in white kurta, set him on fire. The police official asks him specifically if he set himself on fire or it was the farmers who set himself on fire. To this, he clearly says that it was the farmer who did it and that he did not set fire to himself.

According to the events that transpired, Mukesh was burnt alive at 3:00 AM in the morning on June 17. Despite Mukesh’s dying declaration, ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait continued to absolve the ‘farmers’ of the crime. Tikait claimed that Mukesh bought petrol to self-immolate and was rescued by people nearby. The so-called farmer leaders claim that any version that is contrary to their version is ‘BJP propaganda’ even though there is video evidence of the man who literally died after saying he was set on fire by protesting ‘farmers’.

The so-called farmer leaders had also released their video from the spot of the incident where Mukesh, in a charred state, is sitting in pitch darkness. While being burnt fatally, an agitating farmer is heard interrogating him about who set him on fire. After prodding, Mukesh, in that state of pain and trauma, said that he set himself on fire because was tired of his family issues.

However, in the subsequent video where Mukesh seems to have pulled himself together and come out of the initial shock, he clearly mentions how he was set on fire by one ‘farmer’ in white kurta. Villagers and other eyewitnesses have identified this man as one Krishna.

Soon after OpIndia’s report, it was mass reported by many groups claiming to be ‘pro farmers’ and finally YouTube removed it even though there was content warning on the video.

Mukesh, a 42-year-old man from Kasar village near Tikri border was allegedly set on fire by protesting ‘farmers’. Casteist slurs were also allegedly hurled at him and as per villagers the protesting ‘farmers’ wanted to make him appear like a ‘martyr’ who lost his life protesting against the Central government laws.

On June 26, the ‘farmers’ have announced nationwide protests against the farm laws.

