Osama Bin Laden’s niece Noor Bin Ladin flies ‘Trump won’ banner in Geneva to protest Biden-Putin summit, calls Biden a ‘senile pedo’

Noor Bin Ladin
Noor Bin Ladin, niece of Osama Bin Laden, is a Trump supporter. (Image: Noor Bin Ladin)
2

On June 15 (local time), Noor Bin Ladin, niece of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, marked her protest against President Joe Biden’s summit with President Vladimir Putin by waving a “Trump won” flag. 33-year-old pro-Trump Ladin was riding a boat on Lake Geneva in Switzerland while donning a white bikini top with shorts. The protest took place a day before the much-anticipated meeting between the Presidents of the US and Russia. Reportedly she was almost arrested for organizing the protest.

Bin Ladin, who is a Swiss national, has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump for years. She posted on her social media that two police boats came close to her small boat while she was protesting. Photographs and videos of her holding up a “Trump won” banner has been making rounds on social media. There was another boat on which there was a woman waving “Trump 2020” and American flags.

Noor Bin Ladin holding “Trump Won” flag in front of Swiss police

Bin Ladin shared photographs of the Swiss Police Officers in front of her boat as she waved the banner. She wrote, “Switzerland does not want the world to see this,” in the caption. She termed the summit a joke on Twitter and said, “TRUMP WON and all of this is theatrics.” She further added, “Joe Biden showed the whole world what a joke he is.”

She also hit back at the President for his comments after the summit in which he claimed President Putin would face the consequences devastating to Russia if Alexei Navalny, the jailed opposition leader, dies. She said, “What about the consequences due to the Capitol Police killing Ashli Babbitt on 1/6?” She referred to the Trump supporter who had died after a cop shot her during the US Capitol riots on January 6.

In September 2020, Noor Bin Ladin had formally announced support for former US President Donald Trump. During an interview with the New York Post, she claimed she was “attacked more for supporting Donald Trump than being related to the 9/11 mastermind.” Reportedly she also lost “a few so-called friends” after she announced her support for Trump. According to her, Trump was the only person who could prevent a future 9/11.

When 9/11 happened, Noor Bin Ladin was only 14 years old. The terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, planned and executed by her uncle Osama Bin Laden claimed the lives of close to 3,000 Americans. Yeslam Bin Ladin, half-brother of Osama Bin Laden, is her father. Her mother, Carmen Dufour, is a Swiss author who wrote a book about her life within the Bin Laden family in 2004. Noor and her sister were raised in Switzerland.

