Monday, June 7, 2021
Home News Reports Ramallah: Palestinian Authority pays USD 42,000 to family of terrorist who had murdered 2...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Ramallah: Palestinian Authority pays USD 42,000 to family of terrorist who had murdered 2 Israelis in Jerusalem

Laila Ghannam, the Governor of Ramallah, met the family of the terrorist identified as Muhannad Halabi and gave them 30,000 Jordanian Dinars, which equals to $42,000. Following the terrorist attack, the terrorist's house was destroyed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

OpIndia Staff
Palestinian Authority pays USD 42,000 to family of terrorist
From Left: Aharon Banita, Nehemia Lavi (the victims) and Muhannad Halabi (the terrorist) Image: Times of Israel
121

On June 6 (local time), Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority ordered to pay $42,000 to the family of a Palestinian terrorist who had murdered two Israelis. The money, according to PA, will cover the cost of the new housing.

Laila Ghannam, the Governor of Ramallah, who was appointed by Abbas, met the family of the terrorist identified as Muhannad Halabi and gave them 30,000 Jordanian Dinars, which equals to $42,000. Following the killings, their house was destroyed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

According to KAN, Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation, the payment made to the terrorist’s family is the first high-profile payment since the Biden administration came into power. Reportedly, Ghannam also informed the family that Abbas had instructed them to find permanent housing for them.

The leaders have defended the payments

The Palestinian leaders have a history of defending the payments made to the terrorists and their families. They have described these payments as a form of social welfare and necessary compensation to the victims of “attacks from the Israelis”. Reports suggest that Ramallah paid NIS 600 million or $181 million in 2020 as payments to Palestinians captured by Israel for security offences that included terrorism.

Warnings from the US and EU

Over the past year EU and the US have warned Ramallah that if the policy is not changed, it will cause hurdles in improving relations. Based on Taylor Force Act, the US aid to PA was suspended as long as it keeps on paying the terrorists and their families.

It was reported by the Times of Israel that Palestinians were planning to rethink the said policy under which such payments are made as they wanted to restore relations with the governments of the US and Europe. Senior Palestinian officials had informed the news agency that they were willing to modify their policy of paying stipends to Palestinian security prisoners and the families of terrorists along with those who were killed in Israeli attacks.

Notably, the relations between PA and the US have been severed since the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017. Abbas had rejected the then-US President Donald Trump’s ‘vision’ for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The killings of two Israelis

On October 3, 2015, Halabi killed two Israelis, identified as Aharon Banita and Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi, in a stabbing attack. During the attack, a 2-year-old son and Adele, wife of Banita, were injured. The incident took place in the Old City of Jerusalem. Following the stabbing attack, Halabi was shot dead by IDF.

Israel calls the practice ‘pay-to-slay’

The policy under which PA pays allowances to the convicted terrorists and the families of those who carried out the attacks often attract criticism from the Israeli government. The Israeli officials termed such payments as ‘pay-to-play. As per reports, the Palestinian Authority hands out great sums of money to the families of convicts for longer jail sentences. Thus, families of brutal terrorists often receive greater amounts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Palestine, Ramallah news, IDF video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com