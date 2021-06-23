The UP Police on Tuesday morning arrested one Dilshad who along with his accomplice attacked a Hindu temple situated in Chhibramau, Kannauj district. While his accomplices managed to flee, the devotees and the priest of the temple caught hold of Umar Farooq and handed him over to the police.

Another accused caught by the people in this case is one Umar alias Bunty. During the investigation, Umar who is a resident of the Birtiya Mohalla revealed that he and other abettors were sent to attack the temple on someone’s instructions but refused to divulge the name.

As per several reports, devotees visited the Vijaynath temple at around 8 am on Tuesday morning when they saw Dilshad and co-conspirators chant inflammatory slogans and desecrate Hindu idols. While the others managed to flee on seeing devotees approach the temple, Dilshad was caught by the people and was handed over to the police.

A large crowd gathered around the temple which houses a Shivling, Hanuman and a Devi idol on receiving the news of the desecration. The Hindu devotees sat on a protest surrounding the temple demanding strict action. Owing to the tense situation, a police force has been deployed in the area.

As per an India TV report, when the temple priest Ramkishore Mishra tried to stop him and his men, they got into a brawl with him. The commotion led to the devotees and others rushing to the spot who then nabbed the main accused.

Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others. The police are on the lookout for the others accused in the case. As of now three people are arrested in this case.