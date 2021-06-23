Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.

OpIndia Staff
Desecrated idols in Vijaynath Temple.
2

The UP Police on Tuesday morning arrested one Dilshad who along with his accomplice attacked a Hindu temple situated in Chhibramau, Kannauj district. While his accomplices managed to flee, the devotees and the priest of the temple caught hold of Umar Farooq and handed him over to the police.

Another accused caught by the people in this case is one Umar alias Bunty. During the investigation, Umar who is a resident of the Birtiya Mohalla revealed that he and other abettors were sent to attack the temple on someone’s instructions but refused to divulge the name. 

As per several reports, devotees visited the Vijaynath temple at around 8 am on Tuesday morning when they saw Dilshad and co-conspirators chant inflammatory slogans and desecrate Hindu idols. While the others managed to flee on seeing devotees approach the temple, Dilshad was caught by the people and was handed over to the police.

A large crowd gathered around the temple which houses a Shivling, Hanuman and a Devi idol on receiving the news of the desecration. The Hindu devotees sat on a protest surrounding the temple demanding strict action. Owing to the tense situation, a police force has been deployed in the area.  

As per an India TV report, when the temple priest Ramkishore Mishra tried to stop him and his men, they got into a brawl with him. The commotion led to the devotees and others rushing to the spot who then nabbed the main accused. 

Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others. The police are on the lookout for the others accused in the case. As of now three people are arrested in this case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskannauj, kannauj temple desecration, kannauj temple, kannauj idol broken
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

OpIndia Staff -
Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.
News Reports

Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus variant

OpIndia Staff -
Delta Plus variant has been detected in samples collected from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, which is a cause of concern.

Rana Ayyub tells Harvard University students how to speak ‘truth to power’, after spreading fake news over Ghaziabad fake hate crime

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub interacted with the students of Harvard University over challenges facing journalism and 'speaking truth to power'.

Mamata Banerjee, after promising monthly stipends for women, faces ‘financial shortage’ in keeping her poll promise

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government might have to cut down on fund allocation to other Departments to keep Lakshmi Bhandar scheme afloat.

Uttar Pradesh: Forced mass religious conversion accused Mohammad Umar Gautam was felicitated by AMU alumni for ‘spreading Islam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Umar Gautam and his associated at the Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC) preyed on vulnerable and poor people, those with listening and speaking disabilities, and converted them to Islam

The MVA report card: Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
10-min read: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggles to keep itself afloat, here's a snapshot on the Maharashtra government's handling of the pandemic.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After MC Kode, Vastavik Muhfaad abuses Lord Krishna while dissing another rapper, songs laced with expletives and drug promotion

OpIndia Staff -
In another ‘high on abuses’ song, Muhfaad refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,366FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com