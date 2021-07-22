On the night of July 20 (Tuesday), an ex-Pakistani diplomats daughter was found brutally murdered at her residence in Islamabad, Pakistan. The 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat to South Korea and Kazakhstan, Shaukat Ali Mukadam was shot then stabbed and mercilessly beheaded with a sharp instrument.

“She was first shot and then slaughtered,” the investigating officer said, according to Samaa TV. Another person was also injured in the attack.

Youth beheads ex Pakistani diplomat’s daughter over break up

According to Pakistan police, Noor Mukadam’s friend has been arrested in connection with the murder. Reports suggest that the youth named Zahir Jaffar had brutally murdered the girl after she broke up with him. He could not handle the refusal and killed her, said the police, adding that he was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station.

Jaffar, who is reportedly the son of the chief executive officer of a leading construction company in Islamabad, is a drug addict and is suffering from some psychological issues.

Initial reports suggest that the deceased had visited Jaffar’s house on Tuesday. She was not in contact with her father since the morning.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the incident and expressed his condolences.

Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.#JusticeForNoor — Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) July 21, 2021

“Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.