On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Government-led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam issued an order appointing controversial Christian priest Father A Raj Mariasusai as a member of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

According to the reports, the Human Resources Management Department of Tamil Nadu Government issued an order notifying that they have appointed four new members to the Commission. Shockingly, Father Mariasusai, who is known as a sympathiser of left-wing terrorists, is one of the four members appointed by the Stalin-led DMK government to the TNPSC.

Mariasusai, a Christian priest of the Salesian order, is the Rector of Janodaya Salesian College located in The Retreat, Yercaud. Reportedly, Father Mariasusai has an extremely controversial past as he allegedly had a close relationship with recently deceased ‘Urban Naxal’ and fellow Christian priest Stanislaus Lourduswamy, aka Stan Swamy.

Recently, the Retreat Don Bosco Yercaud, an organization with which Father Mariasusai is associated, undertook a campaign to distribute relief materials in the far-left ‘activist’ Stan Lorduswamy. Stan Lourduswamy, commonly known as Stan Swamy, was an undertrial prisoner in the Elgar-Parishad Bhima Koregaon violence case, died last week at a Mumbai private hospital.

Here are images of Father Mariasusai participating in events to honour anti-India propagandist Stan Swamy.

Image Source: Communemag

Stan Swamy was an Indian Roman Catholic priest, a member of the Jesuit order. Stan Swamy had been involved in anarchic activities for quite some time, however, his anti-India activities came to the fore after his role in the Elgar Parishad in 2018 surfaced during the investigation.

According to the NIA, Stan Swamy was a key conspirator in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case of 2017, which witnessed violence, stone-pelting, and arson at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. He was arrested on October 8 and produced before the Special Court in Mumbai the following day. However, the far-left Naxal sympathiser died due to his old age and ill-health on July 5.

Senior Civil Servants object to Christian Priest’s appointment to TNPSC

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrats have condemned the appointment of a Christian priest as a member of TNPSC, an institution responsible for selecting civil servants. A senior government official, speaking to Communemag on anonymity, asked how would have DMK-led government have reacted if the AIADMK or the BJP government appointed a person from a Hindu mutt or a monk from any of the Hindu spiritual organizations as a TNPSC member.

According to Communemag, Raj Mariasusai is also known for spreading anti-Hindu propaganda and instigating people of the tribal community in the Salem-Yercaud region against the government.

The controversial priest is also allegedly involved in illegal religious conversion of tribal communities on the pretext of ‘educating and skilling’ their children.

This is the second such controversial appointment by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu since last week. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had appointed Dindigul Leoni as the head of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. It is important to note that Dindigul Leoni is known for making crass and sexist remarks about women.

DMK government appoints Dindigul Leoni as head of TN textbook department

In the run-up to Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK leader Dindigul Leoni had come under fire for making shocking sexist remarks against women at an election campaign rally in Coimbatore, saying women have become fat by drinking foreign cows’ milk.

In a video that had gone viral, Leoni can be heard body-shaming women saying women have become “like a barrel” after drinking milk from the foreign breed of cows. Leoni had said that earlier, women used to be “thin and their hips would have curves”.

“In a cowshed, people use a milking machine for foreign cows. These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman’s hip resembled the number 8. When she lifted her child, the little one stayed put on the hip. But now they’ve become like a barrel because of which women cannot carry their children on their hips,” Dindigul Leoni can be heard saying.

.@KanimozhiDMK Madame please get rid of womanizers like Dindigul Leoni, Vairamuthu etc in your party before you talk about women’s safety.. pic.twitter.com/cVkGCQ8eGi — Vishwatma 🇮🇳 (@HLKodo) March 24, 2021

After the video went viral, Leone is facing a massive backlash across social media platforms.