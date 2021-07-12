In an exclusive interview with Navika Kumar of Times Now, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke at length about the various policies of his administration.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Times Now)

Yogi Adityanath asserted that the law and order situation has improved during his regime. At about 7 minutes into the interview, Yogi Adityanath noted that an independent candidate was brutally thrashed by members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at Lakhimpur. He informed that the BJP did not field any candidate from the particular seat and that the assault case has nothing to do with the saffron party. He said, “We did not have any candidate on the particular constituency or have extended support to anyone. Those peddling these (baseless) theories are the ones who carried out hooliganism openly during their reign in the State.

“These are the same people who have not set foot in Uttar Pradesh for the past 1.5-2 years. Their politics is based on Twitter… When the administration learnt about the matter, we suspended the entire police station. We had also taken strict action against the accused who ill-treated the woman. Our policy so far has been that we will not allow anyone to abuse the law in the State,” he emphasised. Yogi Adityanath pointed out that the policy of zero tolerance has enabled the State to conduct elections smoothly during the pandemic.

At about 11 minutes into the conversation, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister talked about BJP’s thumping victory in the State of Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry. He also added how the saffron party was able to increase its seats from 3 to 77 in the West Bengal polls. “We have made progress and we also remain ready for all kinds of situations in a democracy. But to claim that we have lost the elections will be a wrong analysis…People are hopeful that we will form a government soon in Bengal.”

While speaking about the religious conversion racket that was recently unearthed in Noida, Yogi Adityanath clarified, “We have recently busted a racket that was targetting differently-abled children the name of education. There were attempts by the Opposition to label it as a polarising act. This was not an act of polarisation but the policy of our administration to contribute to the development and provide safety and security. None will be allowed to engage in lawlessness or indulge in corruption. This is how our administration will continue to function. “

Former Law Minister Salman Khurshid had recently stirred a controversy after the Uttar Pradesh government floated a draft bill to check the population growth in the State. He had asked the UP Cabinet Ministers to declare their total number of children, including both legitimate and illegitimate ones. On being quizzed about the comment by host Navika Kumar, Yogi Adityanath responded, “Only those whose actions have been questionable talk about legitimate and illegitimate. Anything that sees the light of the day is legitimate to us… The (former) Law Minister should be ashamed of his remarks on humanity.”

At about 29 minutes into the interview, Yogi Adityanath responded to the allegations of ‘hate crime’ at Loni in Uttar Pradesh. “The truth behind the Loni incident is out. No slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or Vande Mataram” were raised. It was a matter between two members of the same community. And then, there were attempts to give a communal spin to the incident. When someone gives speeches without aforethought, he becomes a subject of ridicule. And this is what happens to Rahul Gandhi each time,” the Uttar Pradesh CM concluded.

On being asked about the grave allegations levelled against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “None can question my faith or the Faith of UPites in Shri Ram. But, when I hear the term ‘faith’ from Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, I get reminded how former Culture Minister Ambika Soni had filed an affidavit (on Ram Setu) denying the existence of Shri Ram. Those who earlier denied His existence are forced to retract their earlier stance due to politics. As such, Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the public and the devout Hindus for his earlier statements.”

Lastly, Yogi Adityanath was asked about the plight of unclaimed dead bodies that were found floating in the river Ganga during the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. “We have to understand that this is a pandemic and we cannot mistake it for the common flu. This issue is being raised by those who do not understand the culture of India. We believe that dead bodies should not be disposed of in the river Ganga but traditions such as this exists. We have several traditions within the Hindu society where such systems exist… For the Clean Ganga project, we launched awareness programmes to restrict people from disposing bodies in the water.”

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for state assembly elections early in 2022 and the political landscape in the state is just warming up.