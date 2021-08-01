Protestors again took on the roads in Paris on the 31st of July and other cities across France to protest against the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by President Emmanuel Macron. The Police dressed in anti-riot gear had to use tear gas, smoke bombs, water cannons and batons to control the crowd.

Several videos of the protests emerged in which people were seen raising slogans against the government for the new rules imposed. Reportedly, the new ruled varied from mandatory vaccination of health workers and requirement of health passes for accessing public places. While accusing the French government of violating the freedom of people, a large group of demonstrators unleashed violence on the streets of France.

Freelance journalist Clement Lanot was present at the protest site. He published several videos showing the intensity of the protests. In one of his videos, the Police could be seen accidentally gassed a journalist from Line Press while controlling the crowd.

PARIS – Premières tension dans le cortège #AntiPassSanitaire : projectiles et gaz utilisé. Un journaliste @LinePress gazé en pleine tête.



Les forces de l’ordre n’arrivent pas à gérer le nombre de manifestants. #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/vxMjcjIf5M — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021

In another video, hundreds of people were visible on the roads while the French Police looked outnumbered.

PARIS – Importante mobilisation pour ce nouveau samedi #AntiPasseSanitaire : des milliers de personnes défilent dans la capitale. #manifestation31juillet #manif31juillet pic.twitter.com/Yb9a6wAN7h — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021

In a video shared by Lanot, the protesters were seen pushing away Police officers. A few protesters tried to hit the Police personnel. Police vehicles were also attacked.

PARIS – Évacuation sous tension d’un CRS blessé. Il semble inconscient, probablement après un jet de pétard. Tensions en cours. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/UgEsyxUpxz — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021

PARIS – Un camion de gendarmes mobiles est pris pour cible. Tensions sur la Place de la République. Gaz lacrymogène utilisé. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/RxOGHQJIJC — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021

Two Police officers fell down on burning garbage cans and caught fire. Other officers rushed to the rescue and put off the fire.

In other videos, protesters were seen having hand-on-hand fights with the Police personnel. They were seen throwing back the gas cans at the Police officers that were thrown on the crowd to disperse them. Water cannon was used as well to control the crowd.

PARIS – Canon à eau utilisé et lacrymogènes contre projectiles. Tensions en cours à Bastille. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/lOJDp9VCRI — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021

The hashtag AntiPassSanitaire was making rounds on social media during the protests. In one of the drone videos shared by user ElectionWiz, hundreds of thousands of protesters were visible on the streets.

This is a historic day for France. #AntiPassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/vjjvs6LIor — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 24, 2021

More videos emerged from other users.

Covid-19 in France

So far, the country has reported 60.8 lakh cases. Around 1.12 Lakh people have lost their lives. Around 3.2 crore people have been vaccinated so far in France that makes 47.5% of the total population. On July 31, France reported 23,471 new cases of the coronavirus and currently, it is on the rise for the last few days.