Sunday, August 1, 2021
Updated:

France: Huge crowds get on the streets to protest Macron’s Covid restrictions, Police use tear gas and water cannons to control protesters

Protester breaking Police vehicle
Protester breaking Police vehicle in Paris, France (Image: Screenshot from video published by ClementLanot)
161

Protestors again took on the roads in Paris on the 31st of July and other cities across France to protest against the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by President Emmanuel Macron. The Police dressed in anti-riot gear had to use tear gas, smoke bombs, water cannons and batons to control the crowd.

Several videos of the protests emerged in which people were seen raising slogans against the government for the new rules imposed. Reportedly, the new ruled varied from mandatory vaccination of health workers and requirement of health passes for accessing public places. While accusing the French government of violating the freedom of people, a large group of demonstrators unleashed violence on the streets of France.

Freelance journalist Clement Lanot was present at the protest site. He published several videos showing the intensity of the protests. In one of his videos, the Police could be seen accidentally gassed a journalist from Line Press while controlling the crowd.

In another video, hundreds of people were visible on the roads while the French Police looked outnumbered.

In a video shared by Lanot, the protesters were seen pushing away Police officers. A few protesters tried to hit the Police personnel. Police vehicles were also attacked.

Two Police officers fell down on burning garbage cans and caught fire. Other officers rushed to the rescue and put off the fire.

In other videos, protesters were seen having hand-on-hand fights with the Police personnel. They were seen throwing back the gas cans at the Police officers that were thrown on the crowd to disperse them. Water cannon was used as well to control the crowd.

The hashtag AntiPassSanitaire was making rounds on social media during the protests. In one of the drone videos shared by user ElectionWiz, hundreds of thousands of protesters were visible on the streets.

More videos emerged from other users.

Covid-19 in France

So far, the country has reported 60.8 lakh cases. Around 1.12 Lakh people have lost their lives. Around 3.2 crore people have been vaccinated so far in France that makes 47.5% of the total population. On July 31, France reported 23,471 new cases of the coronavirus and currently, it is on the rise for the last few days.

