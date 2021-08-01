Protestors again took on the roads in Paris on the 31st of July and other cities across France to protest against the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed by President Emmanuel Macron. The Police dressed in anti-riot gear had to use tear gas, smoke bombs, water cannons and batons to control the crowd.
Several videos of the protests emerged in which people were seen raising slogans against the government for the new rules imposed. Reportedly, the new ruled varied from mandatory vaccination of health workers and requirement of health passes for accessing public places. While accusing the French government of violating the freedom of people, a large group of demonstrators unleashed violence on the streets of France.
Freelance journalist Clement Lanot was present at the protest site. He published several videos showing the intensity of the protests. In one of his videos, the Police could be seen accidentally gassed a journalist from Line Press while controlling the crowd.
PARIS – Premières tension dans le cortège #AntiPassSanitaire : projectiles et gaz utilisé. Un journaliste @LinePress gazé en pleine tête.— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
Les forces de l’ordre n’arrivent pas à gérer le nombre de manifestants. #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/vxMjcjIf5M
In another video, hundreds of people were visible on the roads while the French Police looked outnumbered.
PARIS – Importante mobilisation pour ce nouveau samedi #AntiPasseSanitaire : des milliers de personnes défilent dans la capitale. #manifestation31juillet #manif31juillet pic.twitter.com/Yb9a6wAN7h— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
In a video shared by Lanot, the protesters were seen pushing away Police officers. A few protesters tried to hit the Police personnel. Police vehicles were also attacked.
PARIS – Évacuation sous tension d’un CRS blessé. Il semble inconscient, probablement après un jet de pétard. Tensions en cours. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/UgEsyxUpxz— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
PARIS – Un camion de gendarmes mobiles est pris pour cible. Tensions sur la Place de la République. Gaz lacrymogène utilisé. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/RxOGHQJIJC— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
Two Police officers fell down on burning garbage cans and caught fire. Other officers rushed to the rescue and put off the fire.
PARIS – Plusieurs policiers tombent sur une poubelle en feu. Tensions en cours. #manifestation31juillet #manif31juillet #PasseSanitaire pic.twitter.com/HjByrQjflw— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
In other videos, protesters were seen having hand-on-hand fights with the Police personnel. They were seen throwing back the gas cans at the Police officers that were thrown on the crowd to disperse them. Water cannon was used as well to control the crowd.
PARIS – Les manifestants #AntiPassSanitaire tentent de forcer un barrage de CRS. Gaz lacrymogène. Tensions. #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/ooCxYmqx6C— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
PARIS – Canon à eau utilisé et lacrymogènes contre projectiles. Tensions en cours à Bastille. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/lOJDp9VCRI— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
PARIS – Explosion d’un engin incendiaire après une charge de police. Canon à eau utilisé. Tensions. #AntiPassSanitaire #manif31juillet #manifestation31juillet pic.twitter.com/dFB6WxzO0W— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 31, 2021
The hashtag AntiPassSanitaire was making rounds on social media during the protests. In one of the drone videos shared by user ElectionWiz, hundreds of thousands of protesters were visible on the streets.
This is a historic day for France. #AntiPassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/vjjvs6LIor— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 24, 2021
More videos emerged from other users.
#paris— Frontline Reporter (@FrontlineRepor1) July 31, 2021
Around 3000 protestors started the march against the #greenpass .
It will be validated or prohibited on the 7th of August #france #antipasssanitaire #antipass #giletsjaunes pic.twitter.com/TKtkN8WD5F
Arriving at their final destination, protestors climb the Bastille monument.— Frontline Reporter (@FrontlineRepor1) July 31, 2021
Around 10 000 – 15 000 protestors participated in today’s protest. #31july #france #paris #bastille #antipasssanitaire #greenpass pic.twitter.com/tMOWxTT4tm
Covid-19 in France
So far, the country has reported 60.8 lakh cases. Around 1.12 Lakh people have lost their lives. Around 3.2 crore people have been vaccinated so far in France that makes 47.5% of the total population. On July 31, France reported 23,471 new cases of the coronavirus and currently, it is on the rise for the last few days.