Friday, August 27, 2021
American radio host Todd Starnes calls for genocide of Afghans after Kabul bombing, deletes tweet after outrage

Todd Starnes, following the criticism, has deleted the genocidal tweet. However, the clarification he offered still remains on his profile for now. The clarification does not make his situation any better and comes across as bizarre.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Fox News
American columnist and radio host Todd Starnes called for the genocide of Afghans after the Kabul bombing that claimed the lives of 12 US service members (at the time of writing this report). Todd Starnes said that for every American life that was lost, a city in Afghanistan should be wiped out.

Source: Twitter

Starnes said, “For every American who is killed, a city in Afghanistan should be wiped off the face of the Earth.” It is unclear how that would be possible without the indiscriminate slaughter of millions and millions of Afghan men, women and children.

Starnes came under severe criticism on social media for his genocidal comments.

He said, “If you do not threaten the Taliban with this sort of language, the killing will continue. Gotta play hard ball with evil.” It is unclear what effect a tweet by an irrelevant radio host would have on the Taliban, it is unlikely to impact them in any manner. Secondly, a threat of genocide does not appear to be acceptable public discourse in any manner, especially since Afghan allies of USA would be killed in hundreds and thousands as well.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Republican senators and representatives have called for US President Joe Biden to resign as the Commander-in-Chief of the country. The calls for his resignation came after 12 US service members were killed in the Kabul bombing on the 26th of August with death toll among Afghan civilians reported to be at least 90 at the time of writing this report.

