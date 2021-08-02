Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of Komal Chautala in ‘Chak De! India’, has compared the emotions attached with the entry of the Indian women’s hockey team in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with the shooting of the movie.

The actress says that it is a ‘deja vu’ moment for her and somehow manages to draw a comparison with a movie and the actual historic achievement of the women’s hockey team in the Olympics. It is quite inexplicable and bizarre.

Chitrashi Rawat says people are congratulating her for the Indian team’s brilliant performance. But why would they congratulate her? She did not participate in the Olympics. It isn’t even clear why India Today would invite her to speak on the matter.

It would certainly make more sense to have former Hockey players on the panel to speak about their sentiments and the message they have for the team. Comment from the families of the players, or the background of some of the players could also be highlighted.

Chitrashi Rawat says that she has been a state and national level hockey player, which is certainly worthy of much respect, but it is all the more reason for her to recognize how tone deaf her comments were.

If only you were aware that I myself was a State National Level Hockey player. I’ve given 7years to practice. Also the current star of girls team Vandana Kataria n me have done camps together. https://t.co/5OyLaih9qD — Chitrashi rawat (@Chitrashirawat) August 2, 2021

Unfortunately, she is not the only person who drew the comparison. Actor Randeep Hooda said that ‘real’ has imitated ‘reel’.

What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021

The media itself is the driving force behind the narrative. It is not just India Today that has invited Bollywood stars to speak on the matter, Aaj Tak, too, has invited a ‘Chak De! India’ actress on the occasion.

The whole situation is really quite bizarre. The players of Indian women’s hockey team have managed a historic feat with their accomplishment at the Tokyo Olympics. Given the precious little time and attention that the media focuses on games and sports other than cricket anyway, one would have believed that they would at least find the decency to focus exclusively on the stories of the players on this historic occasion.

But even that was too much to expect from the media. They felt compelled instead to add a Bollywood angle to the story instead. It is a bit like how Bollywood adds ‘item numbers’ to every movie without rhyme or reason just to generate some hype. Here, too, the media decided to invite Bollywood actresses for the heck of it really.

The media would run loud campaigns the entire year asking people to cheer for the Indian players in games other than cricket. But at a time when the country wants to learn more about the players, they decide to dedicate attention to Bollywood stars instead.

Shahrukh Khan himself tried to hog limelight over the matter citing ‘Chak De! India’, however, Sjoerd Marijne did not appear too pleased with the comment and responded with what could only ever be classified with a ‘befitting reply’.

It appears that the entire media is suffering from the ‘Dhruv Rathee’ syndrome. The YouTuber claimed that ‘Chak De! India’ deserves most credit for the victory of Indian women’s hockey team in the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after making that tweet, he probably realised how stupid the comment was and removed the tweet. He was mocked widely on social media for it. But it appears that he is not only person who suffers from such deluded notions. It seems the entire media harbours believes it to be so. Common sense, after all, is not so common.