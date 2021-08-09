Neeraj Chopra’s Gold victory in Tokyo Olympics is a matter of celebration for every Indian, and people are finding innovative ways to express their happiness. A petrol pump owner in Bharuch, South Gujarat, has launched an offer to give free petrol worth Rs 501 to everyone whose name is Neeraj. The offer is available to grab till 5 PM on August 9.

The petrol pump owner had put up a notice board at his petrol pump announcing the same. The beneficiary would have to show his identity proof to avail of the offer. Times of India reported that the staff at the petrol pump had been instructed to warmly welcome any person whose name is Neeraj to the filling station. The owner expects to get a good response on Monday once people come to know about the offer.

Neeraj Chopra wins a historic gold in Tokyo Olympics

On August 7, Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the first gold medal for India in track and field event. He won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the Javelin Throw event on Saturday. Chopra had topped the qualifying round with an 86.59-meter throw, which he registered in his first attempt. On Saturday’s finals, Chopra scored 87.03 meters in the first throw and 87.58 meters in the second. His other throws could not match his feat in the first two rounds, but they did not need to. His second throw was enough to win him the Olympic Gold.