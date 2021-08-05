The whole nation is dancing: What PM Modi said on his surprise call to the Hockey Team after they won an Olympic medal

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise call to Manpreet Singh, Captain of the Indian Hockey team, after they won Bronze Medal in Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team secured their first Olympics medal in 41 years. The Indian Hockey team had won the last Olympic medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. While sharing a video of the phone call, Hockey India wrote, “Thank you for your wishes, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Your words truly inspired us.”

In his message, PM Modi firstly congratulated the team for the win. He said, “You have done amazing. The whole nation is dancing over the victory. When Manpreet said that PM’s motivation helped them a lot, he replied, “You all have a lot of hard work to reach there. Give my best wishes to all the players in the team.”

PM Modi also talked to coach Graham during the conversation and congratulated him personally. He said, “You have made us proud.” The coach thanked him for the inspirational talk after the semi-finals to which PM said, “Your hard work and team spirit have given this result.” Prime Minister Modi will be meeting the winners on August 15.

Indian has won as many as eight gold medals in the Olympics, besides a silver medal and three bronze medals in the Olympics. This is India’s 12th medal in the category, the latest being the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. On Friday, the Indian women’s team will clash against Great Britain in a face-off for a Bronze medal play-off.