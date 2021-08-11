Maharashtra Govt announces new award in Rajiv Gandhi’s name after Centre renames Khel Ratna

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Maharashtra government with Congress in alliance announced a new IT excellence award in the former PM’s name.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a new award named after Rajiv Gandhi to felicitate companies and institutions for excellence in the IT sector.

Satej Patil Minister of State for Information and Technology took to Twitter to inform that the award will be given every year on August 20, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

“As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that MVA Govt. has declared an award on 20th August 2021 in the name of Late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi Ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra,” read his Tweet.

The award will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv Ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India. @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @Subhash_Desai @nasscom — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) August 10, 2021

Patil in his Tweet claimed that the award will be a tribute to Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to the technology sector. “The award will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv Ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India,” he said in the Tweet.

Netizens, however, mocked the move and criticized the state government for naming yet another award in the name of the Gandhi’s.

One netizen suggested renaming the state of Maharashtra.

Patil Saheb how about Rajiv Pradesh instead of Maharashtra ? — M (@Maratha81189584) August 10, 2021

While another user recommended renaming the technological software and programs after the former Prime Minister.

Why don’t you rename below top,



Rajiv Gandhi JAVA

Rajiv GANDHI ORACLE

Rajiv GANDHI CLOUD SERVICES

Rajiv GANDHI DOT NET

Rajiv GANDHI AI

Rajiv GANDHI ML

Rajiv Gandhi SALES FORCE

Rajiv GANDHI SAP

Rajiv GANDHI MICROSOFT SERVICES



And so on….. — Lavkesh (@lavkeshjain) August 10, 2021

Sena opposed renaming of Khel Ratna award

Shiv Sena- a wheel in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not pleased with PM Modi renaming the Khel Ratna award after legendary player Major Dhyan Chand. Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna on Monday claimed that the Centre’s decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi was a ‘political game’ and not the people’s wish.

Taking a potshot at the obvious, Sena questioned PM Modi’s contribution to cricket to have a stadium named after him. “Major Dhyan Chand could have been honored without insulting Rajiv Gandhi’s sacrifice. But, the country has lost such tradition and culture. It would have made Dhyan Chand sad in heaven,” said the Sena.