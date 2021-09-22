The Adani Group has been forced to issue a media statement after the Congress party and its supporters indulged in spreading blatant lies over the seizure of almost 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials.

Media statement on the malicious social media campaign against the Adani Group on the seizure of illegal drugs at Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/z4gutdzKyK — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) September 21, 2021

This comes after the Congress party launched a vicious attack on the Adani Group that manages the port and accused the chairman of the group, Gautam Adani, of using the port to smuggle the contraband.

Detailing the role of Adani Group, the media statement read, “The law empowers the Government of India’s component authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize any unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port.”

“APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargos that pass through the terminals in Mudra or any of our ports,” it read further.

The conglomerate also applauded the Customs and DRI for seizing the drugs. “We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani group,” the business Group urged concluding their statement.

The Congress party and its leaders have been using the major drug bust to target the Adani Group, which operates the Mundra port. While the initial tweets by Congress supporters looked idiotic, it has now evolved into full-fledged, intentional misinformation spreading campaign by the Congress party. The Congress party has been maliciously targeting the Gujarat government, Adani Group and the Central government over the drug bust.

There are several ports across the Indian coast line, yet drug smugglers only want to use Gujarat. The all important question being, do they consider it safer? #BJPGujaratDrugsModel pic.twitter.com/qJ8JudsYb0 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 21, 2021

Congress has now held a press conference addressed by Pawan Khera, alleging conspiracy behind the drug bust. It is notable here how maliciously Congress is spinning the issue. DRI works under the Indian government. It was a combined effort by DRI and other authorities that the major drug consignment was busted. The authorities have made arrests and raids at various locations during the investigation. If the authorities were inefficient, the drug would have reached India to be sold or smuggled elsewhere and nobody would have known about it.

But just because the bust happened in Gujarat and it was a port that is managed by Adani, Congress is now spinning the issue to target the Modi government, Gujarat state and Adani Group.

Well, this is not the first time that the warriors of the “Gandhi” party have fired a misguided missile against Gujarat.

In the latest, the ‘rent-a-cause-andolanjeevis’ had flooded the social media with anti-Adani/Ambani narrative after Gautam Adani- Chairman of the Adani Group announced taking over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

In fact, the Congress’ new friends Shiv Shivsainiks had barged into the landscaped garden at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), uprooted the Adani signboard and planted saffron flags.

In 2020, social media platforms were awash with posts that alleged that the central government had sold the ownership of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad to Adani Airports.

Former Congress supporter and present TMC loyalist Saket Gokhale had Tweeted that PM Modi is giving out ‘airports for free’ to Adani.

Modi giving out airports for free to Adani is a much bigger foot massage. Didn’t hear you complain about that, sanghis. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 12, 2020

Congress is playing a malicious political game

It is not that Congress does not know that allowing a private company to operate and manage a port or an airport is not the same as selling, and private enterprises managing commercial ports and airports is a common practice all over the world. They are just playing a dirty political game by deliberately spreading lies.

It is also notable here that the recent drug bust is important because the heroin consignment was sent from Afghanistan’s Kandahar through a port in Iran. It was busted by Indian authorities and the consignment was seized before the massive cargo made its way further. Afghanistan is the world’s largest heroin producer and with the Taliban takeover, global experts are worried that the Taliban will use drug money to fund terrorism.

The seize at Mundra is seen as a major success, because it stopped a large quantity of heroin from being sent and sold, possibly stopping a chain of narco-terrorism and terror funding. However, Congress, visibly rattled for some unfathomable reason, is using the drug bust to launch an attack on the very authorities that successfully busted the major smuggling operation.