A colourful display of the abysmally low IQs of Congress supporters was witnessed on Twitter recently after drugs worth Rs 9,000 crores were confiscated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) officials from Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch.

Since the port is managed by the Adani Group, Congress supporters and sympathisers, who harbour inexplicable animosity for the business conglomerate, rushed to Twitter to accuse the chairman of the group, Gautam Adani, of using the port to smuggle the contraband.

A bevy of Congress supporters, whose collective IQ is inversely proportional to their devotion towards Rahul Gandhi, posted tweets claiming that because the heroin was seized at a port controlled by Adani, it must be Adani who is smuggling drugs. Please do not ask how.

One of the Twitter users questioned if this is why Adani has been given control of airports and ports in the country.

Another social media user accused the Adani Group of making big profits through illegal trafficking and funding the BJP.

Still another Twitter user insinuated that Adani Ports is responsible for importing the drugs because the port where the contraband was seized was managed by Adani Ports.

A Twitter user went so far as to equate seizure of drugs at a port to Bollywood celebrities who were found to be in possession of drugs. The user accused the media of going gung-ho on Bollywood drug addicts but are now silent because the consignment was caught in a port handled by Gautam Adani’s group.

Even NCP functionaries were not far behind in displaying their low-IQ on Twitter. Saleem Sarang, National General Secretary of NCP, posted a tweet alleging that the media is not holding Adani accountable for the drugs seized at Mundra port.

If Congress supporters are to be believed, the managing authorities are to be blamed if any contraband is seized from their respective premises. By this logic, the Kerala government must be responsible for all those people who stuff their backside with gold and get caught every day. Similarly, perhaps Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray are to be blamed if criminals are caught for smuggling illegal items in Delhi or Mumbai.

While Congress supporters continue with their campaign to slander Gautam Adani and his business group for the seizure of drugs at Mundra Port, it is worth noting that the ship that carried the contraband was from Iran and the containers that held the drugs were from Afghanistan. The ship was caught just after entering the Indian waters. As per reports, DRI officials were alerted about the drugs and the operation was carried out over several days to finally seize the major heroin shipment.

Ports handle cargos worth lakhs of crores and it is due to the collective efforts of port authorities and government officials that contraband like drugs and illegal items are caught successfully.

Congress displaying low IQ over Adani hate

It is not the first time that Congress supporters and leaders are caught spreading misinformation against Indian companies. Rahul Gandhi spent most of 2018 and 2019 howling about how the Rafale deal was for the sole benefit of Reliance, without any factual basis. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had used the picture of Adani advertisement on a train to claim that govt had sold Railways to Adani. After her social media posts got called out as fake and misleading, Priyanka Vadra had to delete them.

Heroin worth Rs 9,000 crores smuggled from Afghanistan caught at Mundra port, Vijayawada-based firm under scanner

Initial investigation has linked the smuggled contraband to one Aashi Trading firm based out of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. As per reports, DRI had got a tip-off about the consignment and has been working to seize it for the last five days.

The investigating agencies found that the consignment was declared as “talcum powder” by the Vijayawada based firm. As per sources quoted by news reports, the exporting firm has been identified as Hassan Hussain Ltd., based in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

But for pea-brained Congress supporters, Gautam Adani is responsible for smuggling carried out by a Vijayawada firm because the port was managed by Adani Ports. The important nuggets of information such as—the firms involved in smuggling, where the contraband was imported from, the ship being caught after entering Indian waters—are too hard to process and comprehend for slavish Congress supporters.