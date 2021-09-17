Aligarh Muslim University releases a ‘comprehensive’ book on their founder, the man who first propagated the two-nation theory

Aligarh Muslim University or the AMU as it is popularly known recently paid tributes to its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who was also one of the earliest proponents of the divisive two-nation theory that led to India’s partition and the creation of Pakistan on the basis of Islam, by launching a book eulogising him and his work.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor on Thursday released a book glorifying the controversial figure. The book, ‘Sir Syed Ahmad Khan: Reason, Religion and Nation’ authored by Professor M Shafey Kidwai is billed as a “comprehensive” account of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s life.

“This book gives a comprehensible, intelligible and lucid narrative on AMU founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s life and his invaluable contribution to the democratic consciousness in India,” Mansoor said during the launch of the book.

Published by Routledge, the book is claimed to have been based on archival research and works of Sir Syed, including his writings, speeches, and addresses.

Besides the vice-chancellor, the event was attended by AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid, IPS; Prof A R Kidwai (Director, UGC HRD Centre), Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui (Department of English), Prof Mohammad Sajjad (Department of History), Prof Pitabas Pradhan (Chairman, Department of Mass Communication) and Mr Ajay Bisaria (Department of Hindi).

Controversial statements made by AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

While the Aligarh Muslim University eulogised its founder, it is worth noting what he stood for and his controversial antecedents. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan had stated that it was the duty of Muslims to be loyal to the British empire. He even called the Revolt of 1857 an act of ‘haramzadgi’. He further asserted that being subjects of the British Empire which was Christian was preferable to being that of Hindus as the former were ‘people of the book’.

And most importantly, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the first true proponent of the Two-Nation Theory. He had even asserted that it was ‘impossible and inconceivable’ for Hindus and Muslims to coexist peacefully and it was necessary for one to vanquish the other.