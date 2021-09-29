Days after Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren claimed naxal activities sharply declined in Jharkhand and their presence now limited to few pockets, left wing extremists made their presence felt in Latehar district.

A deputy commandant of Jharkhand Jaguar (an elite assault group of Jharkhand Police) Rajesh Kumar was martyred during an encounter with extremists of banned outfit Jharkhand Jana Mukti Parishad (JJMP) on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the forest of Salaiya village under Sadar police station of Latehar district which is barely 10 km from the district headquarters. Rajesh Kumar, originally from Border Security Force (BSF), was on deputation in Jharkhand Jaguar.

“He sacrificed his life in the line of duty. He received bullet injuries during encounter. He was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment where he was declared dead by doctors. In retaliatory fire security forces gunned down one extremist. We are trying to establish his identity. Security forces also recovered some sophisticated weapons from the encounter site. Combing operation is going on,” said Sanjay Anand Latekar, additional DG (Operation) of Jharkhand Police.

On being asked about number of extremists and who else was leading the armed squad of extremists he said that there was information of around 15 extremists and they were apparently led by JJMP chief Pappu Lohara or Lavlesh. Pappu Lohara has been carrying cash prize of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Deceased commandant was leading the anti-naxal operation on the basis of intelligence inputs shared by Latehar SP Anjani Anand that JJMP operatives are camping in the adjoining forest area. There were complaints about JJMP operatives demanding levy and extortions from contractors of Micro Economic Social Organisation (MESO).

The information emerging after the encounter may worry security experts as the Salaiya village located in the Narayanpur-Salaiya-Jagra hills is situated close to the district headquarter.

JJMP is a relatively a small left wing extortion gang. If local residents are to be believed, Pappu Lohara has been operating from this area from the past one and half years.

Notably, during a meeting on anti-naxal operation chaired by union home minister Amit Shah on September 26 in New Delhi, Jharkhand chief minister had claimed that naxal incidents have declined in Jharkhand.

According to a press note issued by the Information and Public Relation Department of Jharkhand government in 2016 a total of 195 cases of naxal incidents were reported whereas in 2020 the number reduced to 125. In 2016 extremists had killed 61 civilians which were reduced to mere 28 in 2020. Hemant Soren during the meeting also said that 715 extremists were arrested and 18 gunned down in the last one year.

Jharkhand Chief Minister had further claimed that the presence of naxals (CPI-Maoist, PLFI, JJMP, TSPC and others) are now limited to Parasnath Pahar, Budha Pahar, tri-junction of Saraikela Kharsawan-Khunti-Chaibasa districts comprising parts of Kolhan and Chhotanagpur besides some parts sharing border with Bihar.

But grass is not green in Jharkhand

So far this year many security personnel have lost their life in Jharkhand due to naxal violence.

On March 4 three jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar were killed and four others were injured in a landmine blast triggered the banned CPI (Maoist) in Langi forest area under Toklo police station in West Singhbhum district. Deceased personnel were identified as Devendra Kumar Pandit, Haridwar Sah and Kiran Surin. Some security personnel were also injured.

On February 16 Jharkhand Police personnel Dileshwar Prass who was part of a small action team died during search operation at Dundru forest near Chapal village under Serendag police station of Lohardaga district after he landed upon a landmine.

On February 25 a CRPF jawan of 218 battalion; Robins Kumar lost his leg due to landmine explosion in Marwa forest area in Gumla district.

On July 13, Drone, a sniffer dog of CoBRA battalion of CRPF died whereas the handler Vishwajeet Kumbhkar was injured in a landmine blast under Kurumgadh police station area in Gumla district.

During the same period a large number of civilians suffered due to naxal violence

Seven tribals were kidnapped and murdered allegedly by operatives of PLFI operatives in West Singhbhum district in January 2020. The incident took place less than a month Hemant Soren became Chief Minister. These villagers were opposing to Pathalgadi movement.

On February 27, a villager Mahendra Mahto lost his leg after he accidently landed upon landmine planted by extremists in Marwa forest area in Gumla district.

On June 21 an elderly person Hiralal Bhagat died due to landmine explosion at Peshrar in Lohardaga district.

On July 14 a villager Ramdeo Munda died and two other injured in a landmine explosion at Keragani in Gumla district.