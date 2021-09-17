Kuch khaas hai zindagi main: Watch the 2021 version of the iconic Cadbury ad

Everyone remembers the iconic Cadbury ad where during a cricket match, when a player hits the ball out of the park, a young woman, eating Cadbury runs to the field and dances her heart out in celebration. The unbridled joy and rapture visible in the woman dancing, oblivious to thousands watching her from the stands and the cops chasing her, struck a chord with the entire nation that still watches every cricket match with as much enthusiasm.

The ad that was released in 1993-1994.

Now, Cadbury has released a 2021 version of the iconic ad, the jingle of which has been stuck in the hearts and minds of every adult who grew up in the 90s.

The 2021 version of the ad:

The new ad features a tectonic shift.

While the old ad showed a lady rejoicing at the victory of a male cricket player, the new ad features a man dancing when a woman cricket player hits the ball out of the park.