The Madhya Pradesh Congress is clutching at straws in its efforts to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party. After Bhupendra Patel was declared the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, the official Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed that it was a slap on the face of the citizens of Gujarat because Bhupendra Patel does not have enough followers on the social media platform.

MP Congress said, “Bhupendra Patel, the choice of 14000 people across the country, will be the new Chief Minister of Gujarat. This is a slap on the face of the people of Gujarat by Narendra Modi.”

Along expected lines, the bizarre comment was mocked widely by people on social media. One user remarked that the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party had set the world record for the lowest IQ.

Another user said that the combined IQ of the Congress party is lower than the IQ of an average person.

Another user said that the combined IQ of the Congress party is lower than the IQ of an average person.

Some came to the conclusion that the Twitter handle is run by Rahul Gandhi himself.

Some came to the conclusion that the Twitter handle is run by Rahul Gandhi himself.

The ridiculous tweet by an official handle of the Congress party inspired widespread mockery in general.

The ridiculous tweet by an official handle of the Congress party inspired widespread mockery in general.

it just amazes me how can they be so dumb. https://t.co/3H4mJHaGQ2 — TaalFromNepal (@TaalFromNepal) September 12, 2021

Facebook aur social media followers se agar neta chuna jata to Salman Khan aur Dalai Lama PM hotey apney desho me. https://t.co/grFvOAXQJL — s.m (@samikm_2003) September 12, 2021

Bhupendra Patel will be the new CM of Gujarat. The announcement was made after a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party in Gandhinagar.

Bhupendra Patel is an elected representative from the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency in Gujarat. He had won by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes against Shashikant Patel from the Congress party. The seat was held by UP Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.