Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomePoliticsMadhya Pradesh Congress says Bhupendra Patel becoming Gujarat CM is an insult because he...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Congress says Bhupendra Patel becoming Gujarat CM is an insult because he only has 14 thousand Twitter followers

Some came to the conclusion that the Twitter handle is run by Rahul Gandhi himself.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh Congress says Bhupendra Patel becoming Gujarat CM is an insult because he only has 14 thousand Twitter followers
Image Credit: Hindustan Times
154

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is clutching at straws in its efforts to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party. After Bhupendra Patel was declared the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, the official Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed that it was a slap on the face of the citizens of Gujarat because Bhupendra Patel does not have enough followers on the social media platform.

Source: Twitter

MP Congress said, “Bhupendra Patel, the choice of 14000 people across the country, will be the new Chief Minister of Gujarat. This is a slap on the face of the people of Gujarat by Narendra Modi.”

Along expected lines, the bizarre comment was mocked widely by people on social media. One user remarked that the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party had set the world record for the lowest IQ.

Another user said that the combined IQ of the Congress party is lower than the IQ of an average person.

Some came to the conclusion that the Twitter handle is run by Rahul Gandhi himself.

The ridiculous tweet by an official handle of the Congress party inspired widespread mockery in general.

Bhupendra Patel will be the new CM of Gujarat. The announcement was made after a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party in Gandhinagar.

Bhupendra Patel is an elected representative from the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency in Gujarat. He had won by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes against Shashikant Patel from the Congress party. The seat was held by UP Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmadhya Pradesh Congress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
575,734FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com