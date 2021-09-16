Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew members apprehended by the coast guard...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew members apprehended by the coast guard in Indian waters near Gujarat

Just a night before the Pakistani boat was intercepted, the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu

OpIndia Staff
Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani fishing boat.
78

One Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew onboard was apprehended by Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission. The Pakistani boat was present in Indian waters just off the Gujarat coast on the night of September 14. 

The fishing boat was intercepted by Commandant Gaurav Sharma of the coast guard ship who then directed his personnel to board the boat. As per a press release by PRO Defence Gujarat, the boat has been brought to Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district for further probe. 

“On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Rajratan’, while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ in Indian waters with 12 crew,” read the official release. 

Indian Coast Guards rescued 7 fishermen

Just a night before the Pakistani boat was intercepted, the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu. As per reports, ICG received a distress call from Diu Administration at 8 PM on September 13. 

Responding immediately, the ICG deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar and rescued the stranded fishermen just when their boat was about to sink.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard wrote, “SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam.”

The lifesaving operation took place in pitch-dark conditions amidst harsh weather at a distance of around 175 KM from Porbandar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Afghanistan, France, India, Japan: Learn not to trust the USA

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals all over the world endorsed Joe Biden because they thought Trump was a “white supremacist.” Since coming to power, he has sidelined the only two non-white countries in his Indo-Pacific alliance.
News Reports

Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew members apprehended by the coast guard in Indian waters near Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani boat was intercepted in Indian waters by Indian Coast Guard ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission

ISIS terrorists from Al-Hind module attempted to form ‘Islamist caliphate’ in South India, hatched plot to kill Hindu leaders: NIA

Ex-Armyman tweets video of Army band playing Aarti music with misleading claims, liberals blame ‘Modi’s Hindutva’

‘Mai aaunga na, I will come back for sure’: says Yogi Adityanath on returning as UP Chief Minister

Over 30% COVID related deaths in India reported from Maharashtra, Kerala on 5th: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,473FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com