One Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew onboard was apprehended by Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission. The Pakistani boat was present in Indian waters just off the Gujarat coast on the night of September 14.

The fishing boat was intercepted by Commandant Gaurav Sharma of the coast guard ship who then directed his personnel to board the boat. As per a press release by PRO Defence Gujarat, the boat has been brought to Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district for further probe.

“On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Rajratan’, while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ in Indian waters with 12 crew,” read the official release.

Indian Coast Guards rescued 7 fishermen

Just a night before the Pakistani boat was intercepted, the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu. As per reports, ICG received a distress call from Diu Administration at 8 PM on September 13.

Responding immediately, the ICG deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar and rescued the stranded fishermen just when their boat was about to sink.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard wrote, “SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam.”

#Indian Coast Guard rescued 7 #fishermen fm sinking boat off Vanak Bara, Diu on 13 #September2021

On receiving distress call fm Diu Admin, @IndiaCoastGuard deployed indigenous Advanced Light 🚁 Mk-III fm Porbandar to conduct #RESCUE #operation in pitch dark & inclement weather pic.twitter.com/LJmoiENJ3y — PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) September 15, 2021

The lifesaving operation took place in pitch-dark conditions amidst harsh weather at a distance of around 175 KM from Porbandar.